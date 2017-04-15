News By Tag
Orange County Reiki Healing Services
When we speak of Reiki we are talking about a fascinating type of energy that is infused in all living things. Across the world it has been given names such as ki, chi, prana, and soul.
Nonetheless, this energy is boundless and available to everyone. So there is no person, discipline, or religion who holds the rights to it. The only thing you need to access Reiki energy is the motivation to align yourself to it. Doing this only requires focus.
Reiki is a gift that is given to each and every one of us. By opening your mind to this energy, you will be more capable of seeing the synchronicity in your life and be able to let your life flow. You already have access to this amazing life force and use it, you just may not realize it.
Our bodies are energetic in nature. Our bones resonate at lower frequencies while our blood, thoughts etc. vibrate at higher frequencies. This magnetic pulse is known as a bio magnetic field. In Eastern traditions this pulse is also known as Ki or Prana. It is interesting to note that scientists have found that measuring the magnetic fields of the body with magneto cardiograms and magneto encephalograms often provide a more accurate indication of what is happening in the body than traditional electrical measurements.
When a practitioner is performing a healing session, the energy that emanates from their hands produce a significantly larger bio magnetic reading (7-10Hz - Theta and Alpha range) than a non-practitioner. These frequencies are associated with physical healing.
Contentment, relaxation, decreased feelings of stress, fear and anxiety as well as a reduction and in some cases elimination of physical illnesses and persistent conditions are common observations from clients after a Reiki session. There are countless case studies and anecdotal research verifying the effects of Reiki sessions.
