Van Vleck House and Gardens Introduces Updated Mobile Tour for Visitors

Mobile app powered by OnCell provides a unique experience for visitors
 
 
The Van Vleck Gardens Mobile App offers educational audio tours
The Van Vleck Gardens Mobile App offers educational audio tours
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Van Vleck House and Gardens has launched an updated mobile tour app that provides visitors with easy access to educational information. Built with technology provided by OnCell, a leader in the mobile app space for cultural destinations, the app allows visitors to explore the 6-acre gardens of the early 20th century estate at their own pace.

Visitors can use their personal mobile devices to access the app and select from multiple tours. The same ten stations found throughout the grounds feature a primary tour of the grounds, a children's tour that encourages them to explore their surroundings, and a horticultural highlights tour. These stations offer audio recordings with recently added written transcriptions for those who prefer to read.

Visitors can now access the tour more easily onsite by scanning QR codes found on signs that correspond to each tour stop in the app.

"The app is a great way for visitors to develop a deeper appreciation for the garden's history and horticulture," says Garden Manager Laura Roberts. "We have a small staff and see 15,000 visitors a year. The app provides an opportunity for us to connect with each of them when staff is not able to be physically present."

The app was created by those closest to the house and gardens. Original scripts for the audio tour stops were written by members of the Board of Management. The main tour and the children's tour were narrated by several Board volunteers, with Roberts herself narrating the horticultural highlights tour.

The staff intends to use OnCell's platform to continue building upon the mobile experience with timely updates to existing tours, fun new ways to explore the garden, and links to specialized content available from universities.

The app was originally funded through a donation from local company Datamation Systems, which has allowed Van Vleck House and Gardens to provide the mobile experience since 2010.

About Van Vleck House & Gardens

Van Vleck House & Gardens originated as a 12-acre private estate more than 140 years ago when successful businessman Joseph Van Vleck Sr. and his family moved to Montclair from Brooklyn in 1868. It is committed to its mission of the historic preservation of the early 20th century Italianate villa and gardens for the education, cultural enrichment and enjoyment of the community. The house was donated by the family in 1993 to The Montclair Foundation, a non-profit that awards grants to charitable organizations in the greater Montclair area. The gardens are open to the public daily. For more information about Van Vleck education programs, volunteer opportunities, workshops and events, please visit www.vanvleck.org and its parent, The Montclair Foundation, at www.TheMontclairFoundation.org.

About OnCell

OnCell provides a full range of mobile tour technologies for museums and cultural destinations. With a variety of interactive services such as a DIY app builder, native and web apps, audio guides, beacon tours, and scavenger hunts, OnCell helps organizations become mobile-friendly. As mobile communication experts who are passionate about the arts and education, the OnCell team has worked on over 2,200 projects both in the U.S. and internationally since its inception in 2006. www.oncell.com

Van Vleck House and Gardens
