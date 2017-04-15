News By Tag
Toft Group Executive Search Expands Team with Michael Young Based in San Diego
"Mr. Young brings an incredibly dynamic background to Toft Group that includes over 14 years as a Clinical Research Scientist, and a successful track record of recruiting at leading firms," commented Robin Toft, President & CEO of Toft Group. "He will be an outstanding addition to our world-class team as we continue to meet a growing demand for highly-skilled leadership in Life Sciences."
Mr. Young joins Toft Group from National Search Associates (NSA), where he served as Director of Business Development and Sales. Prior to NSA, Michael also served as an Executive Search Consultant with The Newport Group, and was Business Development and Recruiter with Kelly Services, a leading worldwide scientific staffing provider. During his years as a Pre-Clinical Research Scientist, Mr. Young developed/ designed several small molecule and biologics through in vivo and bench assay screens. He began his career as an R&D Scientist with a focus on Immunology and Metabolic disease. Mr. Young spent 12 years with The Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF), where many of his projects are now into Clinical Testing within the Novartis pipeline.
Toft Group Executive Search is "Changing the Future of Medicine, One Relationship at a Time" and we take pride in the fact that our work helps our clients accelerate getting novel products to market. Named a Top 150 Fastest Growing Private Company
