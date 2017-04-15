 
Toft Group Executive Search Expands Team with Michael Young Based in San Diego

 
 
Michael Young
Michael Young
 
SAN DIEGO - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Toft Group Executive Search, a global life sciences and healthcare executive recruiting firm, today announced Michael Young has joined as Director based at the company's headquarters in San Diego, CA. In this role, Mr. Young will focus on placing Director through Executive Level positions for the company's pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, technology, and diagnostic clients.

"Mr. Young brings an incredibly dynamic background to Toft Group that includes over 14 years as a Clinical Research Scientist, and a successful track record of recruiting at leading firms," commented Robin Toft, President & CEO of Toft Group. "He will be an outstanding addition to our world-class team as we continue to meet a growing demand for highly-skilled leadership in Life Sciences."

Mr. Young joins Toft Group from National Search Associates (NSA), where he served as Director of Business Development and Sales. Prior to NSA, Michael also served as an Executive Search Consultant with The Newport Group, and was Business Development and Recruiter with Kelly Services, a leading worldwide scientific staffing provider. During his years as a Pre-Clinical Research Scientist, Mr. Young developed/ designed several small molecule and biologics through in vivo and bench assay screens. He began his career as an R&D Scientist with a focus on Immunology and Metabolic disease.  Mr. Young spent 12 years with The Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF), where many of his projects are now into Clinical Testing within the Novartis pipeline.

About Toft Group Executive Search

Toft Group Executive Search is "Changing the Future of Medicine, One Relationship at a Time" and we take pride in the fact that our work helps our clients accelerate getting novel products to market. Named a Top 150 Fastest Growing Private Company (http://www.thetoftgroup.com/news-and-events/press/toft-gr...) and a Top 50 Executive Search Firm in Life Sciences (http://www.thetoftgroup.com/news-and-events/press/toft-gr...), we are a global retained executive search firm that is 100% dedicated to life sciences & healthcare industries.  Our customers include biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. With offices in San Francisco, San Diego and Boston, we assist a wide range of local, national and international companies - from venture backed start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations.

Source:Toft Group
Email:***@thetoftgroup.com Email Verified
