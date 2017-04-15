The Outlets At Orange Continues More Than Pink™ Drive With Susan G. Komen®

To Reduce Breast Cancer Deaths In The U.S. By 50 Percent By 2026

-- The Outlets at Orange today announced its Spring 2017 More Than Pink movement in support of Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer. As part of its pledge to donate $1 million each year in 2017 and 2018, more than 180 participating Simon Malls, The Mills and Premium Outlets nationwide will be participating in a range of activities during the months of April and May."It has been wonderful to see the positive response that the More Than Pink movement has generated over the past year," said Leigh Reinert, Director of Marketing & Business Development at The Outlets at Orange. "Our shoppers, retailers and employees have embraced the opportunities we've offered to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths, and we look forward to continuing that momentum this year."Visitors to The Outlets at Orange will notice the pink theme carried out at the Guest Services booths and staff will be donning pink accessories. Other planned activities include:In exchange for a $10 donation to Susan G. Komen, shoppers will receive a Discount Card, available at Guest Services providing 25 percent off one item at each participating retailer. All Discount Card donations go to Susan G. Komen.'Race For The Cure' events and other activations will take place with local Simon teams working with Susan G. Komen affiliates. Simon encourages shoppers to locate and register for an event near them by visiting www.raceforthecure.org/Simon.Guests at The Outlets at Orange will also have a chance to win prizes at Guest Services. For a $1 minimum donation, guests can spin a prize wheel and walk away with prizes that include a free Savings Passport, Susan G. Komen swag, and more.As of April 2017, Simon has raised $441,667 in support of Susan G. Komen, all generated through the support and participation of shoppers, retailers and employees.The Outlets at Orange is Orange County's premiere outlet shopping destination with more than 120 popular stores and restaurants. This leading open-air shopping, dining and entertainment venue in Southern California includes The Bloomingdale's Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, H&M, G by Guess, DKNY Company Store, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Nike Factory Store, Under Amour, Victoria's Secret, PINK, Ann Taylor Factory Store and more. Shoppers can enjoy lunch or dinner at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, T.G.I. Friday's, Johnny Rockets, Market Broiler and Café Tu Tu Tango. Family fun is a must at Lucky Strike Lanes, Van's Skate Park and AMC 30 Theatres. Plus, the Burke Williams Day Spa offers much needed rejuvenation and relaxation.The Outlets at Orange, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon Property Group, is located at the intersection of I-5 and State Highways 22 and 57 in Orange, CA, minutes from Disneyland. It is open regularly from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat, and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.