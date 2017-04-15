News By Tag
Meet ZE Professionals at RISK REVOLUTION 2017
ZE Attends the RIMs Annual Conference & Exhibition, Philadelphia, PA
ZE will be represented by Dr. Tyler Robb-Smith, Senior Business Analyst for ZE and Stephanie Brown, Senior Account Manager.
"We are eager to share our award-winning data management platform ZEMA to risk professionals, business executives, risk managers, brokers, insurers, employers and service providers at RIMS 2017. ZEMA is proven technology that helps professionals manage risk and make informed decisions with confidence and clarity," said Stephanie Brown, Senior Account Manager.
"We are looking forward to attending RIMs to discover the differing risk evaluation methodologies, and how ZEMA can help the Insurance and Reinsurance industry to become more efficient, effective and automated," said Dr. Tyler Robb-Smith, Senior Business Analyst for ZE PowerGroup.
Book a meeting today by completing the registration form before you attend the show. http://www.ze.com/
About ZE and ZEMA:
ZE is a technology leader providing customers with software and services that transform decoupled and fragile data into streamlined, transparent, secure, and automated business processes. ZEMA, ZE's award-winning flagship software, is a comprehensive data management and business process automation software solution. With its unparalleled data library, analytical functionalities, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers a modular, end-to-end, automated solution for clients of all sizes, operating in any industry.
Media Contact
Sukh Grewal,
Director, Head Office Sales and Marketing
1-866-944-1469
***@ze.com
