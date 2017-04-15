 
East Lake Academy, Chicago's Leading Private Catholic Elementary School, to Host Open House

East Lake Academy, a private elementary school located in the Chicagoland area, will host an open house next month. This event will be open to existing and potential students and their families.
 
 
LAKE BLUFF, Ill. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago's premier private Catholic elementary school will be hosting a Spring Open House Tour on May 10, 2017. This event will begin at 9:30am and continue until 11:30am, and it will give prospective parents and students an opportunity to view the campus, meet the teachers, and learn more about East Lake's approach to faith formation and education.

East Lake Academy opened in the fall of 2001 with a total of 13 students in kindergarten through third grade. The following summer, Francis Cardinal George of the Archdiocese of Chicago approved East Lake Academy as a Catholic school, and it was listed in the Official Catholic Directory. Since then, East Lake Academy has grown into an elementary/middle school that provides education, extracurricular activities, and faith building for children from preschool age through eighth grade.

East Lake Academy offers a very low student-to-teacher ratio, which allows students more one-on-one time with their teachers. The school provides athletic opportunities such as basketball, cross country, and track, and it even offers summertime activities to help keep children firm in their faith, even when school is not in session.

The school recognizes four areas of human formation and growth. These are academic, faith, character, and apostolic formation, each of which plays a vital role in helping children grow into well-rounded, Christ-like adults. East Lake does far more than provide children with an academic education in this regard; it ensures that the academic, personal, and religious values taught at home carry over into the classroom. Parents are encouraged to visit East Lake Academy during its Open House event to learn more and experience the atmosphere for themselves.  For more information please visit: http://eastlakeacademy.org/contact-us/

Contact
Rosario Echavez
***@eastlakeacademy.org
End
Source:
Email:***@eastlakeacademy.org
