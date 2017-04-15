News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
East Lake Academy, Chicago's Leading Private Catholic Elementary School, to Host Open House
East Lake Academy, a private elementary school located in the Chicagoland area, will host an open house next month. This event will be open to existing and potential students and their families.
East Lake Academy opened in the fall of 2001 with a total of 13 students in kindergarten through third grade. The following summer, Francis Cardinal George of the Archdiocese of Chicago approved East Lake Academy as a Catholic school, and it was listed in the Official Catholic Directory. Since then, East Lake Academy has grown into an elementary/middle school that provides education, extracurricular activities, and faith building for children from preschool age through eighth grade.
East Lake Academy offers a very low student-to-teacher ratio, which allows students more one-on-one time with their teachers. The school provides athletic opportunities such as basketball, cross country, and track, and it even offers summertime activities to help keep children firm in their faith, even when school is not in session.
The school recognizes four areas of human formation and growth. These are academic, faith, character, and apostolic formation, each of which plays a vital role in helping children grow into well-rounded, Christ-like adults. East Lake does far more than provide children with an academic education in this regard; it ensures that the academic, personal, and religious values taught at home carry over into the classroom. Parents are encouraged to visit East Lake Academy during its Open House event to learn more and experience the atmosphere for themselves. For more information please visit: http://eastlakeacademy.org/
Contact
Rosario Echavez
***@eastlakeacademy.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse