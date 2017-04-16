 
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Jeff Jannsen

 
 
Jeff Jannsen Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Jeff Jannsen Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Re Max
Residential Real Estate
Plano

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Plano - Texas - US

PLANO, Texas - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates' Plano office gains new associate, Jeff Jannsen. He brings three years of real estate experience. During his past three years, Mr. Jannsen has achieved Top Producer and Million Dollar Club award from his previous realty firm.

"My personal goal was to always become a real estate agent because of my passion for helping people," Mr. Jannsen said. "After meeting and discussing the many opportunities RMDFW provides with Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office, I was certain RE/MAX DFW Associates was the perfect place to transfer to. I'm very clientele focus and my main priority is to fulfill my clients' wish list and needs."

"Mr. Jannsen possesses strong leadership skills and that is very vital to have especially as a real estate agent," stated Blair Taylor.  "He is a pleasure to work with and brings a very professional attitude to the team and to his clients. I look forward to seeing his business flourish here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

Originally from Houston, TX, Mr. Jannsen moved to Dallas three years ago and is a father of two girls. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Texas in Arlington and is an active member of Watermark Church. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing and writing.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Jeff Jannsen can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.801.2496 or via email at Jeff.Jannsen@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
