RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Jeff Jannsen
"My personal goal was to always become a real estate agent because of my passion for helping people," Mr. Jannsen said. "After meeting and discussing the many opportunities RMDFW provides with Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office, I was certain RE/MAX DFW Associates was the perfect place to transfer to. I'm very clientele focus and my main priority is to fulfill my clients' wish list and needs."
"Mr. Jannsen possesses strong leadership skills and that is very vital to have especially as a real estate agent," stated Blair Taylor. "He is a pleasure to work with and brings a very professional attitude to the team and to his clients. I look forward to seeing his business flourish here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
Originally from Houston, TX, Mr. Jannsen moved to Dallas three years ago and is a father of two girls. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Texas in Arlington and is an active member of Watermark Church. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing and writing.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Jeff Jannsen can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.801.2496 or via email at Jeff.Jannsen@
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
