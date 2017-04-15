 
Open House Event at Chicago's Private Catholic Elementary School East Lake Academy

On May 10th and 11th, East Lake Academy will be hosting its Spring Open House event. Prospective students and their families are encouraged to attend.
 
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Since 2001, East Lake Academy has provided children from preschool through eighth grade with academic, spiritual, and apostolic instruction. On May 10 and 11, 2017, East Lake Academy will be hosting a Spring Open House event, and it encourages the families of prospective students to attend.

An open house event provides prospective students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about East Lake Academy and see a typical school day in action. It's possible to interact with teachers, tour classrooms and other areas of the school's campus, and ask questions about the day-to-day activities happening at the school. The open house is for all prospective students, from preschool to eighth grade, and their family members.

Families have many choices available to them when it comes to choosing private Catholic schools for their children, especially in Chicago and the surrounding areas. East Lake Academy will open its doors for two days this spring to show parents, grandparents, caregivers, and students why they stand out from the rest.

East Lake Academy offers academics that exceed state requirements, numerous extracurricular activities including athletics, opportunities for spiritual growth, and even summer programs to help children remain strong in their faith, even when school is out of session for the summer.

Parents and caregivers who are interested in attending the Open House may RSVP at 847-247-0035, or e-mail admissions@eastlakeacademy.org.

Please visit: http://eastlakeacademy.org/ for more information.

