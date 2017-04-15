News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Crown Products Showcased at Offshore Technology Conference Houston 2017
Customized Digital & Hydraulic Pressure Systems for Your Drilling Rig Application
6" Digital Pressure Gauge – Crown's new 6" digital gauge pressure gauge offers a safe, electronic alternative to pressure management when a hydraulic one is not feasible. Because it has few moving parts, Crown's digital pressure gauge needs very little maintenance and offers accurate pressure readings up to 250 feet away.
Flange UMG – Crown has redesigned the UMG gauge case with an all-new 360⁰ Seal Gauge Case, which practically eliminates leaks between gauge case and neck. The new flange UMG design offers a rugged, secure connection, unlike the traditional threaded models. The full face dial of our complete UMG line provides accurate readings without dial bounce and are easy to read up to 60 feet away.
Digital Mud Pump Stroke Counter – As the market evolves, so too does Crown instrumentation. That's why the engineers at Crown redesigned the complete line of stroke counters from the inside out. Crown's digital pump stroke counters are made of the strongest materials that can withstand the harshest industry conditions. The stainless steel case protects the mud pump stroke counter internals, and the large LCD screen is easy-to-read at a distance. The battery-powered system is self-contained and needs no external power source. All of the Crown digital pump stroke counters are vibration resistant and can be used on land or offshore drilling. For more information about our pump stroke counters, visit this page https://www.drillinginstruments.com/
"We are very excited to be offering these new products at OTC 2017," stated Kathy DeGlandon, Crown's General Manager. "For the past 40 years, Crown has stood by its commitment to quality. And, these new products represent that commitment as well as our promise to offer the safest, most reliable instrumentation to our customers all at factory direct pricing."
Crown Oilfield Instrumentation has been serving the oil and gas industry for forty years. Crown designs, develops and manufactures a complete line of hydraulic and digital gauges, all at factory direct pricing. Our friendly, knowledgeable sales staff is committed to finding just the right custom solution to your application, and our skilled technicians will build, calibrate and certify one of the most reliable pressure management solutions in the industry.
For more information about out digital gauge visit https://www.drillinginstruments.com/
Media Contact
Kathy DeGlandon
8779083790
***@drillinginstruments.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse