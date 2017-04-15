 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Bathtub Makeover Wizards Launches in South Carolina

Bathtub Makeover Wizards provides homeowners with a low cost alternative to upgrade their bathrooms in a matter of hours.
 
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Founder, Graham Clark has announced that they are now offering their bathtub refinishing services in South Carolina. Clark said "A feature of our service is that we don't only concentrate on the larger cities such as Columbia. We also take care of smaller towns such as Greenville, Charleston, Mt Pleasant and North Charleston."

Bathtub Makeover Wizards make it easy for local homeowners to get in touch with one of their approved contractors for a free no obligation quotation by phone or via their website.

For homeowners who are not familiar with the process of refinishing bathtubs, Clark explains... "The old soiled / chipped tub is prepared for resurfacing with industrial strength cleaners before applying an epoxy based glaze. When done professionally, this makes an old bathtub look like new again and should last for another 7 - 10 years."

The main benefits of tub resurfacing compared to replacement are:

* Saving Money - The cost of reglazing a bathtub is far more affordable than the cost of replacing the tub completely.

* Fewer Disruptions - Reglazing a bathtub is done right in the bathroom so homeowners don't have to avoid using the bathroom or the rest of the home while it's being done.

* Home Improvement - A recently refinished bathtub not only adds value to a home, it also makes it a lot easier to sell one day.

The South Carolina branch office of Bathtub Makeover Wizards is located at 4611 HardScrabble Rd, Columbia, South Carolina, 29229. They may be contacted by Phone: (803) 807-2395 or by email: admin@bathtubmakeoverwizards.com for further information.

Interested persons can get all the information they need about bathub refinishing by visiting their website at:

http://bathtubmakeoverwizards.com/bathtub-refinishing-col...

