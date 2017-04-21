News By Tag
Punch TV Studios and Punch Animation, Inc Remembers the Artisitc Mastermind Prince
Punch TV Studios and Punch Animation, Inc.remembers Prince's legacy on the one-year anniversary of his passing. Punch TV Studios would like to pay their respects to the family and loved ones of Prince on this difficult day.
Punch TV Studios and Punch Animation, Inc. CEO Joseph Collins recollects on Prince being his inspiration while growing up in the entertainment business.
"I admired what Prince did as entertainer, he was a mastermind and incredibly creative in his ability to produce the quality of music that he did. His music broke down numerous barriers in geography, society and the music business itself with his fusion of different genres."
"Prince never sold out or limited himself for the sake of selling records. He pushed his art constantly. He created his own world, lived in it, and walked out on stage as the personification of it. That is the same legacy I want for Punch TV Studios."
Punch TV Studios is a production and broadcast company committed to producing unique high-quality films and television programs through their state-of-the-
Punch TV Studios qualified with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through Reg. A of the JOBS Act signed by President Obama and in June of 2016, this media empire launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The production company is the first and only African-American lead company in America currently in the process of an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market and the only company focused on generating thousands of new jobs within the next few yours.
The starting price of just $1 per share was move that makes investing in Punch TV affordable to all members of the public, regardless of their socioeconomic background.
In addition, this flourishing media company generated an up-and-coming social media platform, Nabukie.com, where the company has created a tribute page for Prince and the legacy.
To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com. Follow us on Nabukie.com
#PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #WALLSTREET #2017IPO #PRINCE #RIPPRINCE
Media Relations
562.822.0965
mediarelations@
http://PunchTVStudios.com
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.
Punch TV Studios
***@puchtvstudios.com
