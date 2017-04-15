News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
East Passyunk Hosts New Flavors Street Festival With 27 Award-Winning Restaurants
The brand-new street festival will feature five blocks of street food, seasonal sips, craft beer, live music, sidewalk sales and free family fun
East Passyunk Flavors on the Avenue is free to attend and open to all ages. Food will be specially priced between $3.00 and $6.00 (average) and be pay-as-you-go from individual restaurants. Craft beer at the EPABID tent will be $5.00 each, and wine will be $7.00 a glass.
For those seeking a more exclusive – and an even tastier experience - a limited number of VIP ticket books are available to benefit EPABID's programs and services. Each book is $50 and includes a ticket for food at all 27 restaurants, plus two drinks from the beer tent, and complimentary valet parking. For more information and VIP tickets, visit: http://www.visiteastpassyunk.com
"Flavors is East Passyunk and Philadelphia's premiere food festival, showcasing the talents of the best chefs and restaurants in the city," said Executive Director Pam Zenzola. "This year, we are expanding the event. Come for the food and drink, then stay for the day – we have it all with food, drink, sidewalk seating, shopping, family activities and entertainment."
East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia's restaurant row, will feature something for every taste and palate – with sweet to savory, casual to fine dining, American to International. A record-setting 27 restaurants will offer signature dishes, off-menu specials and twists on street food. Participating restaurants and eateries, along with their menus, are as follows:
• Bing Bing Dim Sum: Pork Buns, Corn Rangoon
• Birra: Pizza slices, plain and pepperoni
• Brigantessa:
• Cantina los Caballitos: Tacos al Pastor, Elote, Classic and Cucumber Margaritas
• Chhaya: Fried chicken and waffles, Iced coffee
• El Sarape: Tacos al Pastor, Pina Coladas
• Fond: Salmon Tartare with sesame, nori and avocado
• Izumi: Pork Gyoza
• Laurel: Chocolate egg cream pudding pops
• Le Virtu: Octopus and chick pea salad
• Mamma Maria: Cheese ravioli
• Marra's: Mozzarella pizza
• Noir: Arancini balls, watermelon salad
• Noord: Bitterballen (Dutch meatballs with nutmeg and mustard)
• Paradiso: Arancini Di Riso
• Perla: Pork Belly, Adobo with garlic rice
• Plenty Cafe: Choripan (Traditional South African sandwich with chorizo, chimichurri, and pickled red onion on a baguette)
• POPE: Zucchini feta fritters, Cashew teriyaki
• P'unk Burger: Pulled Portobello sandwiches, Caprese pesto burgers
• Sate Kampar: Achat (carrots, cucumber, peanuts and chile sauce), Sago Gula Melaka (sago pearls, coconut cream, palm nectar) and Chicken Sate
• Stargazy: Sausage Rolls, Potato Masala Rolls, Sticky Toffee Sundaes
• Stateside: House-made steam buns with duck confit, peppadew and radicchio
• Stogie Joe's: Meatballs with Toasted Bread
• Townsend: Roast pork sandwiches
• Tre Scalini: Tripe in Umido
• Vanilya Bakery: Buttercream cookies, Buttercream cupcakes
• Will BYOB: Caramelized onion crepes, Banana and caramel crepes
Come thirsty for craft beer, wine and signature sips along East Passyunk. EPABID will present a beer tent featuring $5.00 drafts with selections from local brewer Yard's Brewing Company. EPABID will also pour wine by the glass for $7.00, sponsored by Southern Wines and Spirits. Selections will include Chole Rose Sonoma, Chole Chardonnay Vintage, Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc Special Selection and Concannon Cabernet Sauvignon. Select restaurants will also serve seasonal refreshments along the strip – and in sidewalk café areas.
Along with ample food and drink, Flavors will offer free family friendly activities – including a music zone, art zone and activity zone (at the Singing Fountain). Lume Studios, East Passyunk's new community art center, is teaming up with the neighborhood's resident toy store, Tildie's Toy Box, to create these distinct kid-friendly zones for families to enjoy. Look for them scattered throughout the festival, making the perfect pit stops as parents enjoy all of the sights, sounds, and tastes of the event. The Philadelphia Museum of Art will also be participating, and hosting an art show from noon to 4:00pm at The Gateway, at Broad Street and East Passyunk Avenue. Additionally, boutiques and businesses along East Passyunk will also host workshops, activities and family fun inside their spaces.
Over 80 of the region's top makers and crafters will also line the streets. "East Passyunk wants to celebrate local talent, local makers, local artists," added Zenzola. Local Passyunk gift boutique Nice Things Handmade will curate the makers and crafters that will offer home décor, paintings, candles, jewelry, pottery, furniture, soaps, artisan foods, handmade pet treats, fashion – and everything in between.
While East Passyunk has the top eats in the city – and a thriving makers' scene – the Avenue also boasts some of the city's hottest new retail and fashion boutiques. Look for sidewalk sales, spring fashions, gifts, greenery and more along the strip.
While you sip, shop and savor, look for live bands and entertainment to come alive throughout the festival.
For more information and directions, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @EPassyunkAve and on Instagram at @eastpassyunk, and use the hashtag #FlavorsOnAve before and during the event for a chance to win great prizes.
Flavors on the Avenue is presented by the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, with sponsors Acme Markets, Alphabet Academy, Bell Beverage, Constitution Health Center, Gold Medal Environmental, Lume, Nice Things Handmade, PARC, ParkOps, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Samuels and Son Seafood, South Philly Review, Tildie's Toy Box, Yards Brewery and Yelp.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse