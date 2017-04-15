News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Aims to Make Honduras Whole Bean Coffee More Popular on Amazon
Sharing the delightful flavors of Honduran coffee with fellow coffee enthusiasts has become Aroma Bravo's main mission.
"Our goal is to make Honduran coffee more known to avid coffee drinkers. Amazon is the perfect place to start because there's a huge community of coffee fans there," says a company official. "Honduras coffee has so much to offer in terms of aroma and flavor, and it would be a shame if other aficionados miss out on that wonderful experience."
Aroma Bravo's passion for Honduras whole bean coffee first began when the brand was still in the initial research phase. Tasting various coffees from top coffee-producing regions led to the discovery of Honduran coffee, which left a strong impression on the experts conducting the research.
The decision to use Honduran coffee beans was unanimous. From then on, Aroma Bravo began sourcing coffee beans exclusively from Marcala, Honduras—one of the best Arabica bean producers in the world. The positive experience with Honduran coffee has inspired Aroma Bravo to share the beans on Amazon.com.
As of today, the coffee and tea company currently offers three roast levels. Whether it's a light roast, medium dark roast or French roast, customers are sure to find their favorite blend of coffee. Giving more options to Amazon customers was a good decision because it further increased the popularity of Honduras whole bean coffee online, but Aroma Bravo isn't stopping anytime soon.
"We will keep promoting Honduras coffee on Amazon.com until all coffee lovers know about it. It's high time for people to taste the remarkable flavors of this coffee that we love so much. We really can't wait for everyone to try it," the company official remarked with a smile.
Additional information about Honduras whole bean coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is a trusted brand of organic Honduras whole bean coffee. Highly recommended for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for gourmet coffee lovers.
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
