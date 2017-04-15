News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Intervention Program can save Europ €115B a year
The World most Intelligent, Effective, Natural Health Therapeutic Functional Food Lifestyle Mediation Programs are Invented and Developed against most common Chronic Diseases
According Éanna Kelly, Science} Business: Chronic disease costs European economy €115B a year, Reference source: sciencebusiness.net.
SkyBlue Cross Founder, Senior Consultant Said: Most Chronic Diseases should be caused by long time harmful lifestyle and unbalanced nutrient intake. Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes Mediation Program could the right effective solution for Chronic Diseases issues. For most detail Information, please refer: https://www.amazon.com/
About SkyBlue Cross Corp.: SkyBlueCross.com SkyBlue Cross is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006.SkyBlue Cross considers Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health, many human being treasures of medicine had been discovered and served people in the world.
Contact
Maxwell Chan
***@naturallyhealinsomnia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse