Trelleborg Celebrates Earth Day Every Day
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Trelleborg's engineered coated fabrics operation celebrates Earth Day every day in its Rutherfordton, North Carolina, facility. It continues its good stewardship of the environment in the manner in which it produces coated fabrics and in the end use of the products it manufactures.
Over the years, Trelleborg's engineered coated fabrics operation has made substantial investments in manufacturing equipment and processes, new product technologies, and energy conservation in an effort to protect the local environment and to be a responsible community partner. The Rutherfordton, NC, facility complies with the North Carolina Department of Air Quality (NCDAQ) emission requirements and with the USEPA 40CFR63 MACT OOOO requirements in their Title V air permit. The facility is continuously improving its use of energy to power its expanding operations.
Trelleborg's Blue Dimension™ initiative is based on the belief that the benefits of its solutions stretch beyond functionality and business performance. Whenever possible Trelleborg's solutions should also contribute to better sustainability;
Trelleborg engineered coated fabrics operation is a part of the Trelleborg Coated Systems business area of Trelleborg Group. With 100 years of experience and continual research, the operation engineers the fabric of industry through customized and pre-conceived solutions adapted to customers' exact applications. www.TrelleborgECF.com
Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of SEK 31 billion (EUR 3.23 billion, USD 3.60 billion) and operations in about 50 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, and the operations of Rubena and Savatech. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.Trelleborg.com.
