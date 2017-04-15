Country(s)
The Art of Weight Loss Coaching by Barbara Crosby hits bestseller page on Amazon.com
In her new book, Barbara Crosby shares the secrets behind her years of weight loss coaching success. In this informative, how-to program, Barbara offers the strategies and concepts that helped build her practice and sustain a successful health coach business before the boom of the profession. She shares secret insights into the "art" of connecting and establishing relationships with clients, as well as provides access to food plans and her proven weight loss program.
You can download a complimentary Kindle edition until 4/24/17 on Amazon.com.
Barbara's experience in coaching and body imaging has spanned almost three decades. She has coached over 7,000 individuals and has been featured on Fox News, Channel 4, Channel 7, The Daily News, New York Times, The Bloomberg Forum, radio, and in national magazines including: GQ, Elle, Vogue, Fitness and Family Circle. Harper's Bazaar chose her as one of the Best Food Gurus in New York. She is included in The Women's Record's listing of the Best Women on Long Island for Healthcare Professionals. She also created nutritional programs for The Learning Annex in New York City. Barbara has consulted for private and public health and fitness facilities throughout the country, including the celeb-centric Equinox Fitness, setting up weight loss regimens, body sculpting nutrition programs and pre-plastic surgery routines.
Barbara is also the founder and owner of The Motivational Center located in Valley Stream, NY. The Motivational Center, has helped thousands of individuals achieve long-term weight loss success. For further details on Barbara and her center, visit www.MotivationalCenter.net
