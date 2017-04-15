The Art of Weight Loss Coaching by Barbara Crosby hits bestseller page on Amazon.com

In her new book, Barbara Crosby shares the secrets behind her years of weight loss coaching success. In this informative, how-to program, Barbara offers the strategies and concepts that helped build her practice and sustain a successful health coach business before the boom of the profession. She shares secret insights into the "art" of connecting and establishing relationships with clients, as well as provides access to food plans and her proven weight loss program.