Preh Named John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier"
Preh was selected in recognition of its dedication to providing HMI products of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.
John Deere defines their Partner-Level designation as "a supplier who goes above and beyond our performance standards, reaches world-class levels, and has a measurable effect on our level of customer satisfaction."
Charlie Cai, Preh managing director responsible for the division Commercial Vehicles HMI said, "It is a great honor for us to be named a John Deere Partner-Level Supplier. This confirms that we are definitely on the right track with our smart and reliable HMI solutions for rough-use conditions."
The award was presented by Pierre J. Guyot (Vice President, Global Supply Management and Logistics Deere and Company) and Rich Czarnecki (Vice President, Global Supply Management at John Deere Agricultural and Turf Division) to Preh managers Charlie Cai (Managing Director Purchasing/Supply Chain Management/Commercial Vehicles) and Jürgen Jungert (Head of Department Sales and Product Management Commercial Vehicles) at the 2017 John Deere Supplier Conference in Zweibrücken/
John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.
About Preh
As a globally operating automotive supplier and automation expert, Preh Group has an annual revenue well above one billion euros and employs around 7,000 people. Founded in Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, Germany in 1919, Preh has been part of the Joyson Group since 2011. Preh development and production expertise includes HMI-systems for cars and commercial vehicles, infotainment and connectivity solutions, e-mobility control units as well as assembly and automation systems.
Founded in 2004 by Jeff Wang, Joyson (Ningbo, China) is one of the 100 largest automotive suppliers worldwide. Within the Joyson Group, Preh represents the Electronics & Automation Division. For more information, please visit http://www.preh.com.
Contact
Barrett Kalellis
***@chartermi.net
