Childress Agency Promotes Andrew Reynolds to Creative Director

 
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Childress Agency is pleased to announce it has promoted Andrew Reynolds, its graphic designer,

to the position of the agency's Creative Director. Andrew will take the reins of inspiring clients and boost their brand identities to the next level.

Andrew exemplified innate leadership qualities, creative thinking, and most importantly collaboration. Please join us in congratulating Andrew on his promotion and in wishing him continued success at our company.

About Childress Agency:

The Childress Agency, Inc. is a certified, Service Related Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), marketing agency headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA. We focus on building bold, beautiful brands that are recognizable and distinct.  Though we have grown from the family-owned start-up from which we began, we haven't lost the passion of brainstorming new ideas.  We recognize the value of not only the destination, but the journey; we're committed to making yours as rewarding as possible.

With over 20 years of experience to draw from, our team has the determination, perseverance and commitment to achieve any goal set before us.  Our focus is creating digital solutions to level the playing field in our clients' favor, pushing boundaries and breaking barriers to clear their path for growth.  We couple creativity with innovation to produce a clean, user-driven product, teeming with fresh content that engages consumers and encourages them to act.  Let's start your ascent. http://www.childressagency.com

Contact
The Childress Agency
540-412-5199
***@childressagency.com
End
Source:The Childress Agency
Email:***@childressagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Website Design, Marketing Agency
Industry:Business
Location:Fredericksburg - Virginia - United States
