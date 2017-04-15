1-800-PACK-RAT Becomes National Partner of Homes For Our Troops

1-800-PACK-RAT Will Donate Portable Storage Containers to Homes For Our Troops' New Home Builds Across the Country

Contact

Sarah Saulnier

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

***@1800packrat.com Sarah SaulnierSenior Marketing Communications Manager

End

-- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC (http://1800packrat.com), a service leader in portable storage and moving solutions, recently partnered with Homes For Our Troops (HFOT https://www.hfotusa.org/), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping severely injured Veterans rebuild their lives by providing specially adapted custom homes.HFOT builds specially adapted homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Their homes are one floor, around 2,650 square feet, and have over 40 major special adaptations to help our Veterans remain independent and comfortable. The Veteran can choose the general location of their home and HFOT works with corporations, partners, and donations to build each home. HFOT also provides financial planning and home-budgeting assistance to set the Veteran up for long-term success as a homeowner.HFOT's goal is to help our Veterans rebuild their lives so they can once again become active members of our communities and continue to grow – whether it is starting a new career, going back to school or starting a family.1-800-PACK-RAT will be HFOT's Official Supplier of portable storage solutions and will supply the home build sites nationwide with all-steel, secure, weatherproof, portable storage containers to keep materials safe and protected while the home is being built."1-800-PACK-RAT is very excited to start a National Partnership with Homes For Our Troops. They are a highly regarded charity that has been giving back to our nation's heroes for over a decade. By making their lives easier at home, they are allowing our Veterans to focus on new opportunities. Our entire team is looking forward to helping HFOT in any way we can and getting involved on a local level whenever possible," said James Burati III, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at 1-800-PACK-RAT.HFOT has built over 230 specially adapted homes since 2004 and has received Charity Navigator's highest rating of 4 stars for six years in a row. HFOT has also been awarded an A rating from Charity Watch and is included on its list of Top-rated Military and Veterans Charities.###Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a privately funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post – 9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar has gone directly to our program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. To learn more, visit their website at www.hfotusa.org.1-800-PACK-RAT is the portable storage container and moving company that provides the simplest way to move or store your stuff across the United States. With portable storage containers, customers have the flexibility to choose on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving or any combination. 1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous facilities across the USA. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at 1800packrat.com.