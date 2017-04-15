News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
1-800-PACK-RAT Becomes National Partner of Homes For Our Troops
1-800-PACK-RAT Will Donate Portable Storage Containers to Homes For Our Troops' New Home Builds Across the Country
HFOT builds specially adapted homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Their homes are one floor, around 2,650 square feet, and have over 40 major special adaptations to help our Veterans remain independent and comfortable. The Veteran can choose the general location of their home and HFOT works with corporations, partners, and donations to build each home. HFOT also provides financial planning and home-budgeting assistance to set the Veteran up for long-term success as a homeowner.
HFOT's goal is to help our Veterans rebuild their lives so they can once again become active members of our communities and continue to grow – whether it is starting a new career, going back to school or starting a family.
1-800-PACK-RAT will be HFOT's Official Supplier of portable storage solutions and will supply the home build sites nationwide with all-steel, secure, weatherproof, portable storage containers to keep materials safe and protected while the home is being built.
"1-800-PACK-
HFOT has built over 230 specially adapted homes since 2004 and has received Charity Navigator's highest rating of 4 stars for six years in a row. HFOT has also been awarded an A rating from Charity Watch and is included on its list of Top-rated Military and Veterans Charities.
###
About Homes for Our Troops
Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a privately funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post – 9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar has gone directly to our program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. To learn more, visit their website at www.hfotusa.org.
About 1-800-PACK-RAT
1-800-PACK-RAT is the portable storage container and moving company that provides the simplest way to move or store your stuff across the United States. With portable storage containers, customers have the flexibility to choose on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving or any combination. 1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous facilities across the USA. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at 1800packrat.com.
Contact
Sarah Saulnier
Senior Marketing Communications Manager
***@1800packrat.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse