May 15 deadline approaching for Character Education Teacher of the Year nominations

-- Monday, May 15 is the deadline for nominations for the annual Character Education Teacher Award to be presented by the Uncommon Friends Foundation at Uncommon Evening on November 2, 2017. Educators in elementary, middle and high schools throughout Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties who have taught the Foundation's Character Education Curriculum are eligible.The full eligibility criteria and nomination form are available at https://uncommonfriends.org/character-education. The completed nomination form and a letter of support from the nominee's supervising administrator must be emailed to jennifer@uncommonfriends.org no later than May 15, 2017.The award recognizes outstanding educators who teach character education using the Foundation's "as well as inspire their students to adopt and live by the ethical characteristics of the five uncommon friends—Edison, Ford, Firestone, Carrel, and Lindbergh.The programs for grades 3-8 and for high school and beyond are available at no charge at the web link above and through teacher training sessions and classroom encounters. It is also available in SMART Board format through the School District of Lee County's website for teacher access. They meet the Florida educational standards and are easily aligned with the standards of other states.The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1993 and dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It promotes character education in schools, ethics in the workplace, and preservation of the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens and James Newton Archives. For more information, visit http://UncommonFriends.org or call (239) 337-9503.