May 15 deadline approaching for Character Education Teacher of the Year nominations
Teachers in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte Counties in Florida are eligible
The full eligibility criteria and nomination form are available at https://uncommonfriends.org/
The award recognizes outstanding educators who teach character education using the Foundation's "Lessons Learned from the Uncommon Friends," as well as inspire their students to adopt and live by the ethical characteristics of the five uncommon friends—Edison, Ford, Firestone, Carrel, and Lindbergh.
The programs for grades 3-8 and for high school and beyond are available at no charge at the web link above and through teacher training sessions and classroom encounters. It is also available in SMART Board format through the School District of Lee County's website for teacher access. They meet the Florida educational standards and are easily aligned with the standards of other states.
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1993 and dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It promotes character education in schools, ethics in the workplace, and preservation of the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens and James Newton Archives. For more information, visit http://UncommonFriends.org or call (239) 337-9503.
Uncommon Friends Foundation
***@uncommonfriends.org
