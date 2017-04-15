

City of Bristol (UK) to host the first in a series of events on collecting Picasso fine art for as little as £1000 The Picasso Guru, a UK-based Fine Art Consultancy, has launched a series of events around the country promoting affordable Picasso Art to the masses which is in line with Picasso's original idea to create art that anyone could afford. The Picasso Guru BRISTOL, England - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- While Picasso art from the Blue, Rose and Cubist periods has achieved phenomenal prices in excess of £100 Million in recent years, The Picasso Guru's mission is to convey that anyone can afford to collect art by Pablo Picasso.



The Bristol event will impart information about all aspects of investing and becoming a Picasso collector for as little at £1000. You will also meet and network with other Picasso Collectors.



The evening will take place at the Island, Nelson Street, Bristol, BS1 2LE. The evening will begin with a reception and a complimentary glass of wine at 6.30PM, and the talk will begin at 7.00PM and end at 9 o'clock. Attendees will receive a free subscription to Art & Museum Magazine.



Ty Murphy, The CEO of the Picasso Guru, says: "Picasso created a huge body of works during his lifetime and while we are all aware of the £100 + Million prices achieved for some of his works, much of his art such as ceramics, Lithograph, Linocut, and Etchings, Prints and Drawings are much more affordable and within reach of anyone with a couple of thousand to invest."



Picasso is, without a doubt, one of the greatest artists of all time and is one of the most prominent figures of the 20th-century in terms of art. The body of works Picasso created throughout his lifetime is enormous, and, in the years since his death, Picasso Art has achieved astronomical prices at auction.



The Picasso Guru is a niche consultancy firm that sources high-end Picasso Fine Art for Family Office, UHNWI's and Wealth Management clients. Much of the art they source comes from extensive private collections of very wealthy families including the Picasso Family Estate.



The Picasso Guru events have a strict policy of no solicitations by dealers or Galleries.



To attend the Bristol UK event, go to



