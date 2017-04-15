News By Tag
Steps to Staging an Open House
So, here are the most effective steps to staging an open house:
1.Declutter. You'll hear and see this bit of advice time and time again. And, there's a good reason it's so ubiquitous -- it works. Buyers treasure space deeply and by decluttering, you'll do yourself a huge favor. Reduce the items you store in the closets, pantry, and cabinets to about 30 percent full. This really opens up sorage spaces visually and gives the impression of more storage.
2. Depersonalize. This is something you simply can't ignore. You need to place all personal effects out-of-sight. Any pictures, awards, personal possessions, all must be stored away. Think of it this way, buyers are interested in purchasing a home, not in buying your life.
3.Deep clean and disinfect. Once you've decluttered and depersonalized the house, it's time to put some serious elbow grease into a deep cleaning of every room, nook and corner. Additionally, disinfect every surface in the house.
4.Float the furniture. Most homeowners arrange furniture to provide the best view of the television. But this makes it appear crowded. Float the furniture, instead, arranging it like you would see in a furniture store. This gives it a more open look and feel.
5.Open window treatments. Be sure to let the sunlight work its magic. There's nothing more unappealing than walking into a dark room. Let the light in and it will make the house feel more bright, cheerful, and open.
6. Spruce-up the curb appeal. Did you know it only takes people between 7 and 10 seconds to form an impression of a property? So, spruce-up the curb appeal. Power wash the exterior, add some mulch, and colorful flowers to make it really pop.
Kim Bagnell Thaler is a pioneer among Florida Keys realtors. Regarded as one of the most influential realtors in the middle and upper keys, she provides expert and professional real estate service.With her vast knowledge, 20 years experience and commitment to the highest ethical standards, Kim remains a standout among other Florida Keys Real Estate Agents.For help finding just the right Upper Keys Real Estate please see http://www.kimbagnell.com
