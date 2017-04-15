News By Tag
Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone volunteer has a story to tell
Pat Bujarski focuses on good news, spiritual hymns during visits to senior living community
Bujarski has been coming back ever since. The 82-year-old mother of six still drives from her home in Port Matilda in Centre County to Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone, where she engages residents and staff with her many stories and hymns.
"Pat brings to our community and many other organizations so many heart-warming stories that residents enjoy hearing," said Debra Webb, Activities Coordinator at Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone. "She talks about memories of years gone by and tells stories that are spiritually driven. She sings hymns. Pat is such a big part of our community and a perfect example of why National Volunteer Week is so important."
April is National Volunteer Month, and National Volunteer Week is April 23 to 29. Bujarski was among 28 volunteers recognized by Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone on March 31. She was named this year's spotlight volunteer during the event which honored her more than 40 years of volunteerism.
"Pat comes in on Tuesdays and she brings enjoyment and life to the residents because of the impact of how she tells her stories," Webb said. "They enjoy her. They look for her."
"Pat will talk about back in the days of the Great Depression,"
Bujarski was raised near Pittsburgh and her late father was a coal miner. Her upbringing and Western Pennsylvania roots often are part of her many stories, whether they're told at Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone or several other places she speaks.
"She goes all over and tells stories," Webb said. "She's gone to halfway houses and even correctional facilities. She shares her stories."
