Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone volunteer has a story to tell

Pat Bujarski focuses on good news, spiritual hymns during visits to senior living community
 
 
Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone
Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone
 
TYRONE, Pa. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Fourteen years ago, Pat Bujarski was visiting a friend at the senior living community now known as Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone when residents and staff asked her to sing a few hymns.

    Bujarski has been coming back ever since. The 82-year-old mother of six still drives from her home in Port Matilda in Centre County to Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone, where she engages residents and staff with her many stories and hymns.

    "Pat brings to our community and many other organizations so many heart-warming stories that residents enjoy hearing," said Debra Webb, Activities Coordinator at Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone. "She talks about memories of years gone by and tells stories that are spiritually driven. She sings hymns. Pat is such a big part of our community and a perfect example of why National Volunteer Week is so important."

    April is National Volunteer Month, and National Volunteer Week is April 23 to 29. Bujarski was among 28 volunteers recognized by Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone on March 31. She was named this year's spotlight volunteer during the event which honored her more than 40 years of volunteerism.

    "Pat comes in on Tuesdays and she brings enjoyment and life to the residents because of the impact of how she tells her stories," Webb said. "They enjoy her. They look for her."

    "Pat will talk about back in the days of the Great Depression," Webb added. "Some of the residents were teenagers and lived through that time. She talks about the living conditions where she grew up. She is very spiritual. She brings fun stories to the residents that they can relate."

    Bujarski was raised near Pittsburgh and her late father was a coal miner. Her upbringing and Western Pennsylvania roots often are part of her many stories, whether they're told at Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone or several other places she speaks.

    "She goes all over and tells stories," Webb said. "She's gone to halfway houses and even correctional facilities. She shares her stories."

Information: http://www.integracare.com

Media Contact
Debra Webb, Activities Coordinator
814.686.5970
***@integracare.com
Source:IntegraCare
Email:***@integracare.com
Click to Share