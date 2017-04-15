News By Tag
Warranty Squad Social Media Update - A Few New Additions
Using social media to interact with consumers is easily one of the best forms of "advertising". We've recently added a few new Social media pages for Warranty Squad.
For example, adding a Pinterest page not only gave us a way to self-promote various pages on the website, but it also gave us a way to interact with people who "liked" our pages without being to intrusive by simply "liking" posts from their pages.
Secondly, there's Facebook. This is another important tool for businesses because just like with Pinterest, it enables small companies to interact with consumers on a more personal level.
Twitter is another popular service that helped us get the word out about our initial website launch. Our page is currently created but we soon plan on putting together a social media team to make sure all of our various pages are updated freqently.
You can check out links to all of our pages from our homepage, or you can check us out at https://about.me/
