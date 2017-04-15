 
News By Tag
* Home
* Auto
* Warranty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Warranty Squad Social Media Update - A Few New Additions

Using social media to interact with consumers is easily one of the best forms of "advertising". We've recently added a few new Social media pages for Warranty Squad.
 
ATLANTA - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever since we launched Warranty Squad, we've learned many things about interacting with consumers and other companies. And after consulting with a local social media expert, we've decided to take full advantage of all the various Social Media services online.

For example, adding a Pinterest page not only gave us a way to self-promote various pages on the website, but it also gave us a way to interact with people who "liked" our pages without being to intrusive by simply "liking" posts from their pages.

Secondly, there's Facebook. This is another important tool for businesses because just like with Pinterest, it enables small companies to interact with consumers on a more personal level.

Twitter is another popular service that helped us get the word out about our initial website launch. Our page is currently created but we soon plan on putting together a social media team to make sure all of our various pages are updated freqently.

You can check out links to all of our pages from our homepage, or you can check us out at https://about.me/warrantysquad for more info about our company.
End
Source:
Email:***@warrantysquad.com Email Verified
Tags:Home, Auto, Warranty
Industry:Internet
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Warranty Squad LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share