Henderson Franklin Announces Douglas Szabo is New Business Litigation Chair

-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Douglas Szabo is the new Chair of the firm's Business Litigation Department. Russell Schropp, Managing Stockholder, shares "Doug is an experienced and successful trial attorney who is well-respected by litigators both inside and outside our firm. We are confident that he will be able to lead our Business Litigation Department into the future in his new role as Chair."Szabo takes the reins from Attorney John Noland, who served as Chair of the division for 30 years. "Through John's guidance, the Business Litigation Department has grown to one of the largest and most varied practice groups in the firm and has an excellent foundation from which to move forward. John's leadership, reputation and hard work have been instrumental to the success of the Division," further states Schropp.Szabo represents clients in complex business cases, including corporate and partnership disputes, trade secret litigation, real estate disputes, and breach of contract lawsuits. He also represents companies, financial institutions, bankruptcy trustees, and other creditors in bankruptcy court. In addition, Szabo defends media companies in First Amendment matters.Szabo serves on the Board of Directors for the Children's Advocacy Center and the Early Learning Coalition. He is a member of the Southwest Florida Bankruptcy Professional Association, Tampa Bay Bankruptcy Bar Association and American Bankruptcy Institute.Szabo holds the highest AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell. He received his undergraduate degree from Rollins College (with high distinction, 1984) and his law degree from the University of Florida (with honors, in 1987). He can be reached at 239-344-1260 or via email at douglas.szabo@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate planning, family law, intellectual property, workers' compensation, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel Island and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on Szabo, visit www.henlaw.com.