Join Amazing Lash Studio Short Hills Grand Opening Event!
Real Housewives of New Jersey Star and Author, Siggy Flicker Will Be In Attendance Autographing Her Book "Write Your Own Fairy tale".
This high demand service is a well-kept beauty secret amongst celebrities and now it is available to the public! Take advantage of their introductory offer of $79.99 for all first-time guests and a membership offer of $59.99 per month. Amazing Lash Studio has 4 proprietary eyelash extension styles, and are customizable to anyone's personality and eye shape!
4 Steps to amazing lashes. Eye friendly fast-lash process:
• Eyelash Checkup: Your stylist will conduct a lash evaluation in order to assess the strength and condition of your natural lashes.
• Choosing Extensions: Choose from 4 lash styles including Cute, Sexy, Gorgeous, and Natural. All Lashes are light weight and comfortable for your eyelash health.
Be sure to schedule an appointment for May 11th at 770 Morris Turnpike in the Plaza at Short Hills Shopping Center. Call (973) 232-6777 to find out event details or request an appointment online at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
