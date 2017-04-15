 
News By Tag
* Donations
* Give Local
* Acts 4 Ministry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Waterbury
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Acts 4 Ministry Seeking Online Donations During 36-Hour "Give Local Campaign"

The non-denominational non-profit organization is seeking monetary donations during the "Give Local Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills" campaign that begins with pre-event donation registration tomorrow, April 22 through Weds. April 26
 
 
Acts 4 Ministry will seek donations during the 2017 Give Local
Acts 4 Ministry will seek donations during the 2017 Give Local
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Donations
* Give Local
* Acts 4 Ministry

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Waterbury - Connecticut - US

Subject:
* Events

WATERBURY, Conn. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Next Tuesday and Wednesday, April 25 and 26, Acts 4 Ministry will seek donations during the Connecticut Community Foundation's "Give Local Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills" 36-hour on-line community giving challenge created to help local area non-profits raise funds.

The "Give Local" campaign will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and will end at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Those interested in pre-registering their donations can do so tomorrow, Saturday, April 22 beginning at 7:00 a.m. through 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 25. These gifts will be processed during the overnight hours of April 25-26 and will not be factored into helping the nonprofit win time-specific prizes.

New in 2017, donors are invited to attend a special Acts 4 Ministry Donors Tea on Wednesday, April 26 at the Tucker Hill Inn at 96 Tucker Hill Road in Middlebury from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. for a suggested donation of $25/person.

"Every dollar donated to Acts 4 during the campaign will be enhanced with bonus funds donated to our not-for-profit organization by the Connecticut Community Foundation (CCF) and their 'Give Local' sponsors. The more private donations Acts 4 Ministry receives, the more our organization will be eligible to win bonus cash prizes," stated Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, executive director of Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.

"Acts 4 Ministry is not a church," explained Carabetta. "We are a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the comforting physical needs of others. We achieve this goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus a free furniture distribution program.

"Families and individuals are frequently referred to Acts 4 Ministry by other charitable and social organizations to assist people who have suddenly lost their homes to a fire, flood or other unexpected devastation or upsetting life event. The organization's vision is to build relationships with people with varying levels of needs while providing them with the basics of daily living.

"Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. strives to partner with churches, social service agencies, and public schools to help identify and serve people with these needs in the context of the broader community regardless of their faith, race, creed, or national origin, or their willingness to participate in religious activities."

Located at 1713 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury, Acts 4 Ministry's building also features a store environment where people with immediate needs can select clothing, furniture, and household items. "Individuals and families can come here to personally select clothing, dishes, glassware, furnishings, and other basic needs at no charge.

"They are provided with an atmosphere which preserves their dignity and allows them to walk around our store to select what they personally need vs. being handed clothing or furnishings they do not desire. This is a respectful environment where everyone is treated with caring support," explained Carabetta.

During the "Give Local" campaign, Acts 4 Ministry will seek monetary donations to support their 'sleep well' campaign to ensure all residents-in-need throughout the region receive their own personal bed sets. In 2016, during the "Give Local" campaign, Acts 4 was able to provide 30 new bed sets.

To attend the Wednesday April 26 Donors Tea in Middlebury, or contribute to Acts 4 Ministry on Saturday, April 22 starting at 7 a.m., and between 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, visit https://givelocalccf.org/npo/acts-4-ministry, or go to "Click to Give" in the top right corner of the homepage of http://acts4.net/ during the special 36 –hour "Give Local" campaign.

To learn more about Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.'s clothing and basic household goods donation needs; home visits; furniture deliveries; and their support of foods banks, health clinics, shelters, soup kitchens, disaster relief agencies, etc. visit http://acts4.net/ or call 203-574-2289.

Tax-deductible donations of clothing and household goods can be brought to Acts 4 Ministry's facility Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Cash or money order donations can be U.S. Mailed to P.O. Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704.

To donate on-line with a credit card at any time, visit http://acts4.net/ and go to "Click to Give" in the top right corner of the homepage www.acts4.org.

Contact
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.
203-574-2289
executivedirector@acts4.org
End
Source:Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.
Email:***@acts4.org Email Verified
Tags:Donations, Give Local, Acts 4 Ministry
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Waterbury - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Branagan Communications Consultants News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share