News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Acts 4 Ministry Seeking Online Donations During 36-Hour "Give Local Campaign"
The non-denominational non-profit organization is seeking monetary donations during the "Give Local Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills" campaign that begins with pre-event donation registration tomorrow, April 22 through Weds. April 26
The "Give Local" campaign will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and will end at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Those interested in pre-registering their donations can do so tomorrow, Saturday, April 22 beginning at 7:00 a.m. through 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 25. These gifts will be processed during the overnight hours of April 25-26 and will not be factored into helping the nonprofit win time-specific prizes.
New in 2017, donors are invited to attend a special Acts 4 Ministry Donors Tea on Wednesday, April 26 at the Tucker Hill Inn at 96 Tucker Hill Road in Middlebury from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. for a suggested donation of $25/person.
"Every dollar donated to Acts 4 during the campaign will be enhanced with bonus funds donated to our not-for-profit organization by the Connecticut Community Foundation (CCF) and their 'Give Local' sponsors. The more private donations Acts 4 Ministry receives, the more our organization will be eligible to win bonus cash prizes," stated Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, executive director of Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.
"Acts 4 Ministry is not a church," explained Carabetta. "We are a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the comforting physical needs of others. We achieve this goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus a free furniture distribution program.
"Families and individuals are frequently referred to Acts 4 Ministry by other charitable and social organizations to assist people who have suddenly lost their homes to a fire, flood or other unexpected devastation or upsetting life event. The organization's vision is to build relationships with people with varying levels of needs while providing them with the basics of daily living.
"Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. strives to partner with churches, social service agencies, and public schools to help identify and serve people with these needs in the context of the broader community regardless of their faith, race, creed, or national origin, or their willingness to participate in religious activities."
Located at 1713 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury, Acts 4 Ministry's building also features a store environment where people with immediate needs can select clothing, furniture, and household items. "Individuals and families can come here to personally select clothing, dishes, glassware, furnishings, and other basic needs at no charge.
"They are provided with an atmosphere which preserves their dignity and allows them to walk around our store to select what they personally need vs. being handed clothing or furnishings they do not desire. This is a respectful environment where everyone is treated with caring support," explained Carabetta.
During the "Give Local" campaign, Acts 4 Ministry will seek monetary donations to support their 'sleep well' campaign to ensure all residents-in-
To attend the Wednesday April 26 Donors Tea in Middlebury, or contribute to Acts 4 Ministry on Saturday, April 22 starting at 7 a.m., and between 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, visit https://givelocalccf.org/
To learn more about Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.'s clothing and basic household goods donation needs; home visits; furniture deliveries; and their support of foods banks, health clinics, shelters, soup kitchens, disaster relief agencies, etc. visit http://acts4.net/
Tax-deductible donations of clothing and household goods can be brought to Acts 4 Ministry's facility Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Cash or money order donations can be U.S. Mailed to P.O. Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704.
To donate on-line with a credit card at any time, visit http://acts4.net/
Contact
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.
203-574-2289
executivedirector@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse