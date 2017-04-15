Systweak adds new features to its flagship app, Systweak Android Cleaner

The new modules will help you scan WhatsApp media files, view hidden files and stop notifications from appearing in notification bar.

-- Systweak Software recently released a new upgrade of its most popular app Systweak Android Cleaner (SAC), making it even better than before. Android users are already enjoying this advanced utility suite on their devices and now, Systweak has added three much needed modules to it, namely WhatsApp, Hidden Files and Notifications.module displays media files like images, videos, music, wallpapers etc. which are either received or sent via WhatsApp. Using this module, users can take a backup of their media files and thereafter, delete them easily from their device to save space.module allows users to view, archive, rename and delete hidden files on their Android devices which are not normally visible.module lets users suppress notifications of selected apps from being displayed in the notification bar. This helps users prevent other people from reading their private notifications.Systweak Android Cleaner is a personal favorite of thousands of users as it boosts device speed and performance and the upgrade is available for both old and new users of the app."These amazing new modules not only make Systweak Android Cleaner the best utility app, but also the best Android optimizer", said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak. "With these new modules, users will have access to WhatsApp media files, hidden files and app notifications all at one place; making things easier for them. There is also a backup option under WhatsApp module which helps users save a copy of their media files before deletion. Notification module is my personal favorite; all the notifications of the apps added to this module are hidden from the notification bar; they can be viewed from within this module. This ensures other people cannot read private notifications if they are using your device.""Hidden files module helps you view system files that are not normally shown to users; Notification module makes things less annoying by not showing notifications every now and then and the third WhatsApp module helps users free up space by deleting surplus media files," added Mr. Praveen Khanna, Product Manager.Systweak Software is a well-known name in optimization apps. It has a huge database of users who like and rely on Systweak products. The free version of Systweak Android Cleaner can be downloaded from Google Play store.: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android apps since last 18 years to improve the average user's digital experience. It has recently been featured in "100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers" list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company's flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel's tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.