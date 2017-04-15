News By Tag
MAA Communications launches VideoMaa.com
VideoMaa.com will offer end-to-end video marketing solutions, MAA hopes to enhance the tangible results it generates for its clients.
Though videos are not new in the advertising market, they are currently undergoing a transformation in response to the shifting dynamics of the modern day consumer-led market.
InbaRajan, Head of Digital Operations, MAA, believes that videos are rapidly becoming full-fledged communication platforms for brands. "Brands should either invest resources in promising new technology or concentrate or on leveraging a single digital channel. We are paving the way forward in video marketing by offering an exhaustive range of services to create and market video content that will help our clients build, engage, retain, and expand their user base. Videos, when marketed effectively, hold the power to provide brands with an unbelievable extent of visibility in a very short span of time. VideoMaa.com will incorporate powerful videos into sharp marketing strategies to help clients consistently stay ahead of the competition,"
Akshar Peerbhoy, the COO of MAA Communications, opines that any brand that wants to grab the attention of its buyers needs to be an early adopter of advanced technology.
Speaking about establishing a strong presence for VideoMaa.com in the digital marketing industry, Akshar adds, "Digital videos are fast emerging as the most sought-after technique to expand brand presence. They also offer the most effective medium to capture the pulse of a brand's target audience. Once that's done, video marketing can further be used along the entire length of the customer journey. Through VideoMaa.com, we plan to create, deploy, and optimise our client's marketing content".
Video marketing is an effective tool to grab and retain the attention of existing as well as potential customers.Marketers for many years now have been using the story telling approach to sell their products, and what better way to tell a story than a crisp tantalizing video?
Video marketing is the new power to boost conversion rates by up to 80%*. Download our Ebook and get to know more about 'The Power of Video Marketing" http://videomaa.com/
