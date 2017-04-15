 
Industry News





Love Jones Foundation Parnters with Notes for Notes and Launches Music Zone at Boys & Girls Club

 
 
ATLANTA - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Grammy Nominated Producer, Recording Artist, and Founder of The Love Jones Foundation (LJF), Glenn Jones, announces an official partnership with Notes for Notes,  a non-profit organization that designs, equips, and staffs after-school recording studios inside Boys & Girls Clubs,offering youth the opportunity to explore, create, and record music for FREE.         Through this partnership, the LJF will bring the "Music Zone" to Notes for Notes on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Boys & Girls Club, 1900 Lakewood Ave, Atlanta, GA 30315.   The event will include music education, trivia, prizes, and food, and culminate with a special guest appearance by Atlanta's Own, Rapper, Bonecrusher.

     The Music Zone is a LJF initiative that provides a music environment inclusive of education, therapy, artistic development, and/or performances.  Its aim is to fill a void where school budget cuts have impacted arts/music programming; as well as increase the exposure of music therapy in both the youth and elderly.  The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) was created with the mission to provide the youth and elderly with opportunities to learn, participate, and express themselves through various music programs, education, experience and events.

      After 30 years, R&B Singer Glenn Jones is still one of the most sought after live performers in the music industry today.  With over seven chart topping hits, including his signature song, "We've Only Just Begun", and collaborations with industry greats like, Dionne Warwick, Regina Belle, and the Canton Spirituals, he continues to tour. The LJF has been a long time goal for Glenn after seeing the comforting effects of music on his Mom while in hospice care.  "I want to use the universal language of music to make a difference in the lives of our youth and our forgotten seniors…just like it made a difference in my life."

For more information on the Love Jones Foundation, The Music Zone, or Glenn Jones, please contact Tonya Hawley at 678.495.6474 or 770.380.0053, email info@lovejonesfoundation.org or visit the website at www.lovejonesfoundation.org.  For more information on Notes for Notes, go to www.notesfornotes.org.

Contact
The Love Jones Foundation
Tonya Hawley
678.495.6474
***@lovejonesfoundation.org
Source:The Love Jones Foundation
Email:***@lovejonesfoundation.org Email Verified
Tags:Music, Education, Business
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Click to Share