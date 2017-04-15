News By Tag
Love Jones Foundation Parnters with Notes for Notes and Launches Music Zone at Boys & Girls Club
The Music Zone is a LJF initiative that provides a music environment inclusive of education, therapy, artistic development, and/or performances. Its aim is to fill a void where school budget cuts have impacted arts/music programming;
After 30 years, R&B Singer Glenn Jones is still one of the most sought after live performers in the music industry today. With over seven chart topping hits, including his signature song, "We've Only Just Begun", and collaborations with industry greats like, Dionne Warwick, Regina Belle, and the Canton Spirituals, he continues to tour. The LJF has been a long time goal for Glenn after seeing the comforting effects of music on his Mom while in hospice care. "I want to use the universal language of music to make a difference in the lives of our youth and our forgotten seniors…just like it made a difference in my life."
For more information on the Love Jones Foundation, The Music Zone, or Glenn Jones, please contact Tonya Hawley at 678.495.6474 or 770.380.0053, email info@lovejonesfoundation.org or visit the website at www.lovejonesfoundation.org. For more information on Notes for Notes, go to www.notesfornotes.org.
The Love Jones Foundation
Tonya Hawley
678.495.6474
***@lovejonesfoundation.org
