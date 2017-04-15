News By Tag
Fashions Finest SS18 During London Fashion Week
Fashions Finest will be back again for season 14 at the Grand Connaught Rooms, 61 - 65 Great Queen Street, Holborn London.
All genres of designers from emerging to established and from the UK and abroad will be showcasing and exhibiting their SS18 collections to guests, press and buyers in attendance.
here will be opportunity to network and purchase items straight from the catwalk and in the exhibition area.
There will also be free beauty treatments over the two days from our partners Venus Concept.
Our shows are open to all who are interested in fashions and seeing the latest designs and trends.
Catwalk and popups shop space for hire: If you are a designer and wish to book with us please email info@fashionsfinest.com or make an enquiry via the link below.
More information here http://www.fashionsfinest.com/
