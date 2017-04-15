 
New Options Added to SOR 1400 Series Control Valves and 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers

LeakTite™ No-Bleed Pilot and CRN (Canadian Registration Number) certification now Available
 
 
LENEXA, Kan. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SOR Inc. continues to add options to the1400 Series Control Valves (dump valves) and the 1600 Series Liquid Level Controller products by adding a No-Bleed Pilot and CRN certification.

The new CRN (Canadian Registration Number) is now available for the 1400 Series Control Valves and the 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers. This certification allows these products to be sold directly into Canada, or on a skid package being sold into Canada.

In addition, SOR is offering the new LeakTite™ No-Bleed Pilot for the 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers. The LeakTite Pilot operates identically to the existing snap action pilot, however, it includes an elastomer seal gasket to prevent small leakage inside the pilot.  This added layer of sealing protection prevents the chance of hydrocarbon gasses leaking and meets the strict requirements of the EPA for emission control regulations.

SOR level controllers and dump valves are designed to control the liquid level within a vessel typically in the upstream and midstream oil and gas market segment. There are several different configurations that we manufacture depending on the applications required and our intent is to provide a quality product at a reasonable price point with superior customer service for these applications.

SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of SOR Inc (http://www.sorinc.com/)., Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi) (http://smartsensors.com/), SETEX Products (http://www.setexproducts.com/) and SENSOR Sampling Systems and Data Monitoring Systems. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strengths in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. SCG also maintains an engineering and design team capable of providing engineered-to-order systems and products when required.

With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world.

