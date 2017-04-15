Come See Dr. Flo at Central State University – Dayton Annual Community Wellness Day

1 2 Dayton 3rd Annual Community Wellness Day is on Saturday, April 22, 2017 Dr. Jennifer L Flo DPM CWSP

End

--Dr. Jennifer Flo, DPM, will be joining Dayton Annual Community Wellness Day providing free foot checks, answer any questions you may have and provide free material.840 Germantown StreetDayton, Ohio 45402The Dayton 3rd Annual Community Wellness Day is on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. There will be:* Wellness Activities* Health Screenings* Nutrition Discussions.Dr. Flo is board certified in podiatry from the American Board of Podiatric Medicine, and is a Certified Wound Specialist Physician from the American Board of Wound Management. Dr. Flo will offer free foot checks, answer any questions and provide free material.Dr. Flo earned her bachelor's degree at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., and received her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Independence, Ohio. She completed her residency at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Wyandotte, Mich.," Dr. Flo says. "."Central State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. The event is part of the University's celebration of the Morrill Act, which was the legislation that established Central State University and other universities as Land-Grant Schools.