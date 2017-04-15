Build Your Career in Cyber Security to Secure Your Career in the Coming Years

Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform

The world is getting digitized now days. In the fast pace world, everything is available in digital clouds. The small, mid, and large organizations daily transfer or access millions of data via the internet. This creates the need for such system which is safe, secure, and easy to access. Apart from organizations, several gigabytes data are transferred daily via online. This leads the need of cyber security and cyber forensic. Let's know what is cyber security and cyber forensic.Cyber security also termed as the computer security or IT security. The technology process that is adopted for the protection of computer system from the unknown theft or damage that is caused to the hardware, software, network, or the information system. Basically, IT security is termed as the body of technologies, processes, and set of practices that help us of computer protection.It is the process of extracting the important data and information from the computer network that can be used for digital evidence again cyber crime. The forensic data is mainly used for the civil purpose or proving the legal prosecutes.Future in cyber security and cyber forensic is very bright because millions of data are transferred over internet every day around every corner of the world. With useful information, suspicious activities also take place while data is transferred over the web. That's why cyber protection is very much in trend to stop all the suspicious activities.Cyber forensic is also the most looking job field to get the theft information of the secured data. The career graph increased every year in terms of salary and the job requirements. Both the field can never be out of trend because web data will increase every year. It is not possible that people stop the use of the internet. If there is the internet, cyber security is required and further cyber forensic is required.