Innova Systems moves into top gear Becomes standard partner of Amazon Web Services!!!
Standard partner for Amazon web services: What it means for us?
Being the esteemed standard partner entitles us to become the APN partner portal for partner-only content and enablement. Besides this Innova Systems is now entitled to use the APN Logo, preferred discount on AWS instructor led training, preferred access to self-service and agency marketing platform-APN marketing central, listing of company profile in the partner solution finder catalogue, Amazon web services training for partners, online business, technical training and accreditations, access to all webinars and web based broadcasts for technical training and changes to program features. Not just this, by emerging as the Standard Partner of Amazon web services we are entitled to complimentary Amazon web services usage via the following functionalities and platforms owned by Amazon:
• Competency program
• Innovation sandbox
• Instructor led training vouchers
• Managed service program
• Market development funding
• Public sector partner program
• Qualified proof of concepts
• Service delivery program
• Test drive- An important feature that helps in beta testing products before market release
Why our partnership with Amazon is critical?
Given the significance of open source technologies and the increasing reliance on cloud technologies by businesses to rationalize their technology spends, it makes sense to partner with Amazon and deploy, run, manage applications in the Amazon Web Services Cloud. Not just this, designing, building, migrating and managing workloads and applications is a breeze through amazon web services ecosystem.
In addition to this, Amazon web services also offers the global channel resellers program that helps qualified partners to include professional services and manage Amazon web service deployments at the client location. In the near future, we are poised to gain Amazon partner network competencies through specialization in key solution areas that are highly in demand in the software solutions space.
Businesses often find that technological changes have leapfrogged ahead of them and they need solution partners to help them bridge the gap and be up-to-date in terms of technology. Innova Systems plans to fill this space and obtain market leadership by helping small and medium businesses across industry verticals do more with less.
About Innova Systems:
Based out of Ahmedabad in the Indian state of Gujarat, Innova Systems offers path- breaking solutions in the field of software development covering web application development, mobile app development coupled with SaaS, IaaS, PaaS solutions to help businesses improve operational efficiencies. The axis on which the Innova Systems service delivery mechanism relies is the development of long-standing partnerships with clients and partner with them in their growth story.
For more info visit us: www.innova-india.com
