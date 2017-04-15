 
Luscious cake delivery in Ghaziabad by Cakengifts.in to make each event memorable

Cakengifts.in is one of the most trustable online cakes providing service which delivers people their order at their home door. They provide their cake service in various cities of India.
 
 
LAXMI NAGAR, India - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Cakengifts.in is the well established name in the industry of online cakes shopping. Here people will find many cakes and huge docket of its variety in flavors and designs. Their main aim is to spread happiness to people in various cities like Delhi, Dehradun, Noida and etc. Company shows its uniqueness time to time by its luscious flavors and promising delivery to their customer's door.

The company established in 2016 by Mr. Rajiv Kumar and now after seeing many ups and downs in the business they have stabled their reputation with the appreciation and lots of love by their customers. Now people can have whatever cake they want for celebration by same day delivery of online cake in Ghaziabad (http://www.cakengifts.in/cake-delivery-in-ghaziabad) . Whether it be birthday, Christmas, New Year, anniversary or any festival now people have the power in their laptops, PCs and mobiles phones to book their favorite cake online. The cakes of CakenGifts baked by professional bakers who wish to bake health and tongue friendly cakes for people. Bakers of there are very professional in their work.

After baking of the cake, it is delivered by safe hands of their delivery boys to the customers' door or to the address which you mention while ordering the cake. Though, the company covers wide range of varieties of cakes' flavors like chocolate, butterscotch, vanilla, pineapple, red velvet, coffee, cheese cake, strawberry, blueberry and many others. They also provide people huge variety in cake's type like eggless cake (http://www.cakengifts.in/eggless-cake ), designer cake, multi-tier cake, photo cake and etc. Here anyone can't get disappointed because they have many options for people that they can get confuse there.

Through wide coverage of their delivery services people can send online cake delivery in Noida (http://www.cakengifts.in/cake-delivery-in-noida ) and to many other cities in which they providing people their cake service.

The delivery services by which they provide their customers online cake delivery are same day delivery, midnight delivery, scheduled and fix date delivery options. You can order your cake and can get its delivery on same day and can also book in advance. If you are planning for giving surprise to any friend then don't tensed you don't have to go to her house at midnight you can simply order your cake and choose the midnight cake delivery office and your cake will be deliver at midnight around 12 o' clock on your desired address.

About Company:-

Cakengifts.in is the well know online portal which its online cakes to people of India in many different cities. Jump to their website www.cakengifts.in to order the cake and delivery according to you.

For Ghaziabad -

http://www.cakengifts.in/cake-delivery-in-ghaziabad

Contact Details:

Rajiv Kumar

CakenGifts.in

Mobile No.- 9540338338

Email- info@cakengifts.in

Add.- 73, Vijay Block, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi-92.

