Zayed Future Energy Prize Invites Entries to 10th Year
$4 million prize seeks nominations and submissions before 6th July' 2017! Submissions invited from eligible Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), Non-Profit Organization (NPOs), and Global high schools Public can nominate worthy corporations and i
Highlights of Zayed Future Energy Prize
The total prize fund of US$4 million is distributed amongst five categories:-
v Large Corporation : Recognition Award
v Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) : $1.5 million
v Non-Profit Organisation (NPO/NGO) : $1.5 million
v Lifetime Achievement : $500,000
v Global High Schools: $500,000, divided into up to $100,000 across five regions (the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania)
Evaluation: Each Category is evaluated based on four criteria – Impact, Innovation, Leadership and Long-Term Vision.
President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2017 as the nation's'Year of Giving', which coincides with the 10th Anniversary of the Zayed Future Energy Prize. Established to honour Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's legacy of environmental stewardship and sustainability, and having positively impacted the lives of more than 289 million people to date, the prize embodies the UAEs spirit of giving and expands it toa global scale.
Director of the Zayed Future Energy Prize, Dr Nawal Al-Hosany commented: "In January 2018 we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Zayed Future Energy Prize. Since its inception, the Prize has continuously recognised and empowered those striving to deliver a sustainable future for all – hence the extraordinary impact we have seen over the previous nine years."
Mr. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and member of the Zayed Future Energy Prize Jury, said: "This has been another outstanding year for the Zayed Future Energy Prize. The record number of submissions is a testament to its growing reach. This is made all the more impressive by the diversity of those that apply to be part of this global community."
In 2016 alone, the prize received a record 1,676 entries from 103 different nations, a 22 per cent increase on the previous record set the year before. The US$4 million prize that empowers and rewards innovators in the fields of renewable energy and sustainability has now far recognised 57 individuals and organizations since its inception in 2008. There have been a combined total of more than 10,000 nominations and submissions across more than 100 countries worldwide.
The Zayed Future Energy Prize Jury:
v Chair, H.E. Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, President of the Republic of Iceland
v Vice-Chair, Dr. Han Seung-Soo, former prime minister, Republic of Korea
v His Excellency Felipe Calderón, former President of Mexico
v Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, President and Speaker of the Federal National Council, Member of the Executive Council – Abu Dhabi
v Sir Richard Branson, founder, Virgin Group
v Ratan Tata GBE, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons
v Adnan Amin, director-general, International Renewable Energy Agency
v Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, chairman, Global Marketplace Abu Dhabi
v Kathy Calvin, president and chief executive officer, United Nations Foundation
v Dr. Mohamed A. El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz SE and Chair of President Obama's Global Development Council
At the 2017 awards ceremony, Li Junfeng, Director General of China's National Center of Climate Strategy Research, won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his unwavering commitment to the adoption of renewable energy in China. General Electric (GE) won the Large Corporation Award for leadership in the wind and solar energy markets. Sonnen, was awarded the prize in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) category for leadership in providing battery storage technology solutions. In the Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) category, UK-based Practical Action was recognised for its work in providing deprived communities with clean energy across the globe.
The five winners in the Global High Schools category are: Starehe Girls' Center, Kenya for the Africa region; Green School Bali, Indonesia for the Asia region;Bolivia's Unidad Educativa Sagrado Corazón 4 for the Americas; Belvedere College in Ireland for Europe; and Huonville High School, Tasmania for the Oceania region.
About the Zayed Future Energy Prize
The Zayed Future Energy Prize was established by the UAE leadership in 2008 in honour of the environmental, social, and economic sustainability advocated by the nation's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (God bless his soul). More than 289 million people are experiencing the sustainable actions of the prize's winners. For more information, please visit www.ZayedFutureEnergyPrize.com.
Contact
BUZZ Communication
***@buzzcomm.in
