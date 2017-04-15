News By Tag
Ergonomic Bike for Pain Free Cycling Raises Over $100,000 in Less Than 48 Hours
"My wrists, neck and groin hurt or went numb every time I rode more than a few miles," said Jim Parker MD, Cruzbike Co-Founder and Director. "As a doctor who has reviewed the medical research on the subject, I knew those symptoms can mean serious trouble. I also knew there had to be a better way. We decided to invest in an alternative, healthier bike design."
The T50 is an ergonomic bicycle that lets you sit back comfortably, rather than crouch over the handlebars and seat. This traditional bike riding position causes stress on your neck, back, wrists, and groin. The T50 relieves this pressure with its recumbent frame and cushioned, ergonomic seat and allows you to ride with comfort and joy. It's all the good stuff about riding a bike, without the parts that hurt.
"If I ride a traditional bike, within about 5 minutes my neck is numb, my hands hurt, and I can't ride the bicycle. I have to get off," says Bob Pankratz, a Cruzbike customer. "On the Cruzbike I can get on it and I can ride for 9, 10 hours, and I can get off and it's not like I've ridden for 5 minutes. It gives me back the riding that I didn't think I was ever going to have again."
The unique front wheel drive harnesses the compact drive train of the traditional bicycle. It connects your upper body and core to the cranks, so you can climb and accelerate like on a traditional bike. Industry standard components also make it easy to maintain. No special knowledge is needed, either. It's just like every other bike, but laid back.
A tight turning radius and being the same length as a traditional bikes makes the T50 great for an urban commute or a trip around town, plus it fits most trainers for indoor exercise. An adjustable front tube means you can share it with your friends, too.
The T50 can be taken anywhere since it fits on standard bike racks. It works well with a variety of bags and trailers, making it ideal for bike packing, camping, or a trip to the market.
The taller design keeps the rider visible on the road by putting them at eye-level with car drivers.
The T50 is still available for pre-order on Kickstarter
For more information, view the media kit
