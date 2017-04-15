News By Tag
More Great News for Bahamas Carnival Band Owners
Major Announcement: Bahamas Masquerader is Now Powdered By BTC
BTC (The Bahamas Telecommunications Company ) has made an $850,000 investment in the success of the Bahamas Carnival Bands and has renewed its one Million dollar investment in Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival.
Friday, April 21 at the weekly Soca Sampla, Bahamas Masqueraders along with its new partner, BTC will unveil the new Bahamas Masqueraders logo, BTC inspired costume line and other incentives for their mas band supporters.
Additionally, coupled with the introduction of the long-term partnership, BTC's Flow to Go app will provide, Carnival Day, access to millions in real time from any mobile device as they demonstrate what it mean to be limitless with Bahamas Masqueraders.
For more details on Bahamas Masqueraders and or Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival visit http://BahamasMasqueraders.com.
