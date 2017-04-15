News By Tag
How to Turn Off my Mcafee Antivirus Updates
McAfee antivirus is important to those who wants to escape from serious threats. Those who are suffering from the hassles should install it.With the help of the proper installation, individuals could do the proper cleaning of the software device what they are using. While doing the cleaning there would not be any problem but for the occasions when the antivirus software would create some kind of restriction and stops working, individuals are required to do immediate connection through the technical team that would be always ready to help the McAfee users.
There are number of bugs that has been solved through the McAfee antivirus technical support team in which users could see the resolution for one:
• What is the method to turn off the McAfee antivirus updates?
• First users are required to open homepage and should double click over the McAfee icon in your taskbar
• From the protection status area of the homepage,individuals are required to click on the "Updates" option
• It is now time to click on "View Settings" option for opening the "Automatic updates" page
• From there the button for "Turn off" need to be choosed
For the conditions when the users wouldn't be satisfied through the solution of the above issue and wants further help for that, they are required to do instant connection with the customer care team through dialling the support number. After getting connected with the support team, individuals may ask all the related queries. For the situations when the individuals would be satisfied through the solution of the problem, they would be charged with some normal amount of money that is quite easy to pay through anybody. The other ways through which the users may get help are the online text guides and tutorials that are available for free.
