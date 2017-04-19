Country(s)
Maxeler Real Time Risk available on AWS F1
Launch of Real Time Risk Product on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) F1 instance
SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Maxeler is proud to announce its Real Time Risk product on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) F1 instance, starting with a Counterparty Risk instance for pre-trade CVA on AWS. With General Availability of the AWS F1 instance and the Maxeler partnership with Amazon, we are expecting to start serving initial customers with CVA on F1 by the end of the month. "It's great to see Maxeler's high performance technology now being implemented on the Amazon Web Service platform for clients," says Geoff Smailes, Chairman at Maxeler Technologies.
Maxeler Dataflow Engines (DFEs) are already used in Production for several years. "We are proud that our latest MAX5 DFEs are fully compatible with Amazon AWS EC2 F1 instances," says Oskar Mencer, CEO of Maxeler Technologies, "One such DFE implementation for Real Time FX Risk has recently been installed at a Tier 1 investment bank."
Maxeler Real Time Risk (http://maxeler.com/
Maxeler RTR is available both on the Cloud and on-premise with Maxeler's MAX5 product generation which is fully compatible with Amazon F1 instances. RTR is also ideal for building your own solutions for FRTB, CCR and extended scenario analysis. RTR comes with complete dashboards as well as an optional API based library with full source code.
Shantel Holmes
***@maxeler.com
