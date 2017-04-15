Chameleon-i Launches It's All New Comprehensive Online Recruitment Software for Businesses

Chameleon-i recruitment software is an excellent cloud-based software solution which is designed to help recruitment businesses to hire people without difficulty.

-- Maintaining the recruitment process has never been easier with the emergence of recruitment software. It has brought some significant change in the human resource management by offering outstanding features and functionalities. Recently, a lot of companies have come up with their recruitment software to help businessmen with the recruitment process. But, among the several software that are available in the market today, only a few of them offers high-quality features that are required for a smooth recruitment process like Chameleon-i.Chameleon-i is one of the bestsystems run by Remedy HCMS Ltd. This software is designed with advanced features and functionalities to help recruitment businesses of all around the world. It is a stand-alone product with integrated features that allows recruitment businesses to work on the software whenever and wherever needed.Chameleon-i is a better choice for people in business who are looking for a cost-effective solution for their recruitment business. The company also takes their pride for evolving and updating the software from time-to-time to add more features and advanced technology to make it more superior for recruitment businesses.Chameleon-i is a company found by a recruitment consultancy owner who has more than 15 years of experience in the recruitment process. And, with his extensive experience in this field, he has been able to come up with the software by keeping all his knowledge in mind. Some of the key features of Chameleon-i recruitment software include job posting, job requisition, Email integration, 2-way SMS text messaging and a lot more. Moreover, this software is compatible with all kinds of devices including MAC and Windows PC & Laptop, Mobile, Tablet, etc. and it also supports all the major web browsers, which means anyone can use this software without facing any difficulty.Anyone can easily use Chameleon-i recruitment software without downloading or installing anything on their device. Users just need to sign up with Chameleon-i to get started using the software for the recruitment process. Chameleon-i is also a better choice for recruitment businesses as it offers very reasonable costing for the software. Moreover, they also offer a free for one month to allow users to check the software system before purchasing the license. On the whole, Chameleon-i recruitment software can be regarded as a great choice for every recruitment business throughout the world. More details about the software can be found on the official website of Chameleon-i.Chameleon-i recruitment software is a one-stop recruitment solution that offers outstanding features to help recruitment businesses to hire people easily and quickly. It is an affordable recruitment software solution which can be used to every kind of businesses including small, medium and large recruitment businesses across the globe. Get more details about the software by calling +44 (0)1483 600370 or visit their website