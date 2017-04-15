News By Tag
A Mothers' Day Panglao Island Package Available at BE Grand Resort's Website
BE Grand Resort presents a special promo this May in celebration of Mothers' Day. This website-exclusive deal comes with a deluxe accommodation in Panglao island, free meals, and other exciting perks and privileges.
Here's a summary of the promo that is only available at http://www.begrandresort-
HOME IS WHERE MOM IS PROMO
Validity: From May 1 to 31, 2017
Rates: Start at PHP 6,800
Inclusions:
- Deluxe Room with daily breakfast for two
- Free one-time dinner
- Free 30-minute back massage for Mom
- Complimentary scheduled pick-up/drop-
- Free one-time signature drink for two
- Free 30-minute use of kayak or stand-up paddleboard
Conditions:
- The offer is only valid when availed with Mom.
- Rates are inclusive of taxes.
- Prior reservation is required and booking is non-refundable
- Maximum of 2 children (aged 12 and below) can stay for free when sharing a room with 2 adults. Children aged 4 and below are free of charge.
- 50% discount on breakfast for children between 5 to 12 years old.
- Free dinner and massage must be availed within the date of stay.
- Pick-up/drop-
- Unused portions of selected benefit are not transferable and will not be refunded to hotel bill.
- This offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotional offers or discounts.
- The hotel reserves the right to offer alternative benefits should the one requested is unavailable.
Interested parties can grab this deal by making a reservation at this resort in Panglao Island via http://www.begrandresort-
Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustment will still be honored.
Presenting a secluded sanctuary in Panglao Island, this resort in Bohol boasts breathtaking ocean views, landscaped courtyard and lush gardens, diverse dining options, and unrivaled variety of recreational activities. What sets BE Resort Panglao apart from the other properties is its dive center and customized dive pool where you can have basic diving course with the aid of experienced instructors. A few sessions with them will prepare you for exciting underwater adventures in the islands of Balicasag, Cabilao, and Pamilacan where stunning coral reefs await your eyes.
To know more about this Panglao Island resort, guests may log on http://www.begrandresort-
BE Grand Resort
Bgy. Danao, Panglao Island
Bohol, 6340, Philippines
Phone Number: 63-38-412 9000
