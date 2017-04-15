 
A Mothers' Day Panglao Island Package Available at BE Grand Resort's Website

BE Grand Resort presents a special promo this May in celebration of Mothers' Day. This website-exclusive deal comes with a deluxe accommodation in Panglao island, free meals, and other exciting perks and privileges.
 
 
PANGLAO ISLAND, Philippines - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- For everything that Mom has done, she deserves the world. That is why BE Grand Resort presents a special promo this May in celebration of Mothers' Day. This website-exclusive deal comes with a deluxe accommodation in Panglao island, free meals, and other exciting perks and privileges.

Here's a summary of the promo that is only available at http://www.begrandresort-bohol.com/offers/:

HOME IS WHERE MOM IS PROMO

Validity: From May 1 to 31, 2017

Rates: Start at PHP 6,800

Inclusions:

- Deluxe Room with daily breakfast for two

- Free one-time dinner

- Free 30-minute back massage for Mom

- Complimentary scheduled pick-up/drop-off at the airport/seaport

- Free one-time signature drink for two

- Free 30-minute use of kayak or stand-up paddleboard

Conditions:

- The offer is only valid when availed with Mom.

- Rates are inclusive of taxes.

- Prior reservation is required and booking is non-refundable

- Maximum of 2 children (aged 12 and below) can stay for free when sharing a room with 2 adults. Children aged 4 and below are free of charge.

- 50% discount on breakfast for children between 5 to 12 years old.

- Free dinner and massage must be availed within the date of stay.

- Pick-up/drop-off is per-schedule basis and with prior reservation.

- Unused portions of selected benefit are not transferable and will not be refunded to hotel bill.

- This offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotional offers or discounts.

- The hotel reserves the right to offer alternative benefits should the one requested is unavailable.

Interested parties can grab this deal by making a reservation at this resort in Panglao Island via http://www.begrandresort-bohol.com/offers/. They must click the "Check availability and prices" button below the promo banner to launch the online booking system powered by DirectWithHotels. Once in the reservation engine, guests should select a check-in date, choose available rooms for the promo, and provide the essential credit card information to submit their payment. Once done, an email confirming the booking will be sent. All transactions are monitored by Trustwave and DigiCert.

Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustment will still be honored.

Presenting a secluded sanctuary in Panglao Island, this resort in Bohol boasts breathtaking ocean views, landscaped courtyard and lush gardens, diverse dining options, and unrivaled variety of recreational activities. What sets BE Resort Panglao apart from the other properties is its dive center and customized dive pool where you can have basic diving course with the aid of experienced instructors. A few sessions with them will prepare you for exciting underwater adventures in the islands of Balicasag, Cabilao, and Pamilacan where stunning coral reefs await your eyes.

To know more about this Panglao Island resort, guests may log on http://www.begrandresort-bohol.com/.

BE Grand Resort

Bgy. Danao, Panglao Island

Bohol, 6340, Philippines

Phone Number: 63-38-412 9000

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
Source:DirectWithHotels
Email:***@directwithhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:Be grand resort, Resort In Panglao Island, Panglao Island resort
Industry:Travel
Location:Panglao Island - Bohol - Philippines
Subject:Deals
