News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hytrol Lean Facilitator Explains Ways That Lean Can Help Any Business
Hytrol Lean Facilitator Explains Ways That Lean Can Help Any Business
She noted that Hytrol made the decision to implement Lean manufacturing in 2004 for one reason: their customers. "By applying this demand-base flow to our manufacturing processes, we have increased productivity, lessened inventory and decreased cycle times," she said. "This method of operation also allows us to continually reinvest in the business and implement the latest technology."
Cole explained that Lean manufacturing can provide many benefits to any organization, but it can be difficult to know where to begin. "By continually performing iterations of Lean processes, businesses will garner employee involvement, standardization in processes, and more," she said.
She said the Lean journey is built on the principles of continuous improvement. "Manufacturing processes, along with other business functions, need to be evaluated constantly,"
About Hytrol:
Hytrol (www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution needs. Established in 1947, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. From traditional roller and gravity conveyors to the most advanced conveying system technologies such as 24-volt conveying solutions and logic-driven zero-pressure accumulation, we seek to create the most value possible for their customers. Hytrol believes that these solutions are only as good as the people behind them. Hytrol works with a network of integration partners to implement solutions for customers across the globe. The company's emphasis on the "Hytrol Family" mindset continues to make Hytrol a great place to work as well as a mainstay of the company's respected position within the material handling industry. With 2017 marking the company's 70th year in business, Hytrol looks forward to accomplishing many more milestones in this monumental year of the company's history. Hytrol is a proud member of MHI, CEMA (Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association)
Contact
Whitney Blackburn
Brand Manager
***@hytrol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse