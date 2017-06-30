 
Bayfront Hotel Cebu's Summer Deals Take Up to 40 Percent Off on Room Rates

Travelers who yearn for a Cebu getaway this summer will be thrilled to know that Bayfront Hotel in Cebu City, Philippines is giving 35% discount for weekday stays and 40% off on weekends.
 
 
CEBU CITY, Philippines - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Travelers who yearn for a Cebu getaway this summer will be thrilled to know that Bayfront Hotel in Cebu City, Philippines is giving 35% discount for weekday stays and 40% off on weekends. Interested parties just need to visit https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/promos/ to secure their accommodations.

Here's a summary of the promos:

1. WeekDAYS Sizzling Summer Promo

Treat: 35% off fo stays from Mondays through Thursdays

Booking Period: Until June 30, 2017

Stay Period: Up to September 30. 2017

Inclusions:

- Buffet breakfast (children not included)

- Free Wi-Fi access

- Coffee and tea

- Complimentary bottled water

- Free use of gym facilities

- Free parking

2. WeekENDS Sizzling Summer Promo

Treat: 40% off fo stays from Mondays through Thursdays

Booking Period: Until June 30, 2017

Stay Period: Up to September 30. 2017

Inclusions:

- Buffet breakfast (children not included)

- Free Wi-Fi access

- Coffee and tea

- Complimentary bottled water

- Free use of gym facilities

- Free parking

Guests can do the reservation themselves at https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/promos/ by clicking the 'Check availability and prices' button. This will launch the booking engine, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. The process consists of 4 steps and takes only a few minutes to complete. After booking and submitting the required prepayment, if any, a confirmation email is sent to the guests.

All transactions made using the reservation system are safeguarded by Trustwave and DigiCert, trusted information security providers on the web. Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustment will still be honored.

Experience a pleasurable stay at Bayfront Hotel in Cebu with these conveniences:

- An address set in the heart of Cebu City's Business District close to the seaport and airport, and walking distance to SM City Cebu

- Spacious, elegant Cebu accommodation that comes in Standard, Superior, Suite, and Barkada Room configurations

- In-room amenities that include wired and Wi-Fi Internet, hot and cold shower, executive writing desk and chair, and mini-bar

- All-day dining restaurant, gym, ballroom and meeting rooms, transportation services, and a 7-Eleven Convenience Store

To know more exciting offers from Bayfront Hotel Cebu, visit the hotel's website at http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Kaohsiung St., North Reclamation Area

Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines 6000

Phone Number: 63-032-230-6777

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
