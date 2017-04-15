 
Freeze Drying Experts Gather in 2 weeks to discuss the Essentials of Biological Lyophilisation

Attendee list released featuring NIBSC MHRA, Roche, GSK, Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim
 
 
Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology 2017
Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology 2017
 
LONDON, England - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- With just over two weeks to go until Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology 2017, SMi Group have released a preliminary list of attendees ahead of the industry meeting set to take place on 8th and 9th May in Central London.

Now in its 5th year, this year's show will aim to bridge the gap between small scale and large scale freeze drying production and has attracted a global audience from Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the USA.

Event highlights will include:

• A Boehringer-Ingelheim keynote on the essentials of freeze drying biologics that will discuss key considerations surrounding formulation, process development, primary packaging, analytics for the characterisation of lyophilisates and stability.

• Johnson and Johnson provide examples of how spray drying is currently being used in industry

• NIBSC - MHRA determine moisture content in lyophilised products

• Roche provide strategic direction on overcoming challenges in freeze drying high concentration biologics

• Insight on securing continuous manufacturing and scale up through guidance on approaches to tech transfer and modelling by Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Genzyme and GSK

• MedImmune investigate the effect of fill volume on lyophilisation process performance and product quality

• Pfizer provide attendees with an understanding on the contributions of cake disintegration, wetting, hydration, and structure in the reconstitution of freeze-dried proteins

• GSK offer new insight into primary packaging for freeze- dried pharmaceuticals and its importance to product stability

• Attendees will explore the benefits and challenges of using PAT as part of a QBD approach to freeze-drying with BioPharma Technology

• An academic perspective on secondary drying of freeze dried products and cake collapse given by Imperial College London

• Bayer present on detecting silicone oil leaks in lyo-installation with standard equipment

• Lyophilisation in dual chamber cartridges explained by Merck KGaA

Further information including a brochure and full speaker line-up is available at: http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/Pharmaceut...

An attendee list is available in the event download centre at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/goto/2017lyophilisation.asp#t...

Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology
5th Annual Conference: 8th & 9th May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Sponsored by BUCHI UK Ltd and Hosokawa Micron BV

--- end ---

Contact Information:

For all media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
