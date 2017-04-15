News By Tag
Freeze Drying Experts Gather in 2 weeks to discuss the Essentials of Biological Lyophilisation
Attendee list released featuring NIBSC MHRA, Roche, GSK, Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim
Now in its 5th year, this year's show will aim to bridge the gap between small scale and large scale freeze drying production and has attracted a global audience from Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the USA.
Event highlights will include:
• A Boehringer-Ingelheim keynote on the essentials of freeze drying biologics that will discuss key considerations surrounding formulation, process development, primary packaging, analytics for the characterisation of lyophilisates and stability.
• Johnson and Johnson provide examples of how spray drying is currently being used in industry
• NIBSC - MHRA determine moisture content in lyophilised products
• Roche provide strategic direction on overcoming challenges in freeze drying high concentration biologics
• Insight on securing continuous manufacturing and scale up through guidance on approaches to tech transfer and modelling by Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Genzyme and GSK
• MedImmune investigate the effect of fill volume on lyophilisation process performance and product quality
• Pfizer provide attendees with an understanding on the contributions of cake disintegration, wetting, hydration, and structure in the reconstitution of freeze-dried proteins
• GSK offer new insight into primary packaging for freeze- dried pharmaceuticals and its importance to product stability
• Attendees will explore the benefits and challenges of using PAT as part of a QBD approach to freeze-drying with BioPharma Technology
• An academic perspective on secondary drying of freeze dried products and cake collapse given by Imperial College London
• Bayer present on detecting silicone oil leaks in lyo-installation with standard equipment
• Lyophilisation in dual chamber cartridges explained by Merck KGaA
Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology
5th Annual Conference: 8th & 9th May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Sponsored by BUCHI UK Ltd and Hosokawa Micron BV
