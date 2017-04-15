News By Tag
Avg Antivirus Compatibility Issue With Windows 10
AVG antivirus is not working on windows 10 :
There could be many reason behind the inaccessibility of the AVG antivirus. Here below we have discussed some common issues with the AVG anti-virus. Here we just need to follow the below given issues which are being faced by the common user of antivirus and make them aware of other reasons also :
If you have installed more than one antivirus software in your system.
Suppose if you are facing the problem in loading the anti virus then kindly close all your working application or software in your computer system and then it may work better.
Uninstall your AVG antivirus software from your computer system and then again install it to see the difference in both.
Update the AVG antivirus software to remove this kind of inaccessibility problem.
Remove problematic software from the system which are creating the problem to the other software programs saved in the device.
So, as above mentioned points may be some reason that it is creating the problem in accessing your AVG software, and in case any one wants to get any more detailed information then call the 'AVG antivirus technical support' team to provide you the proper guidance in your relevant field and may get satisfaction.
Providing solution to the problem with accessing the AVG over your system:
To get rid of this problem on need to uninstall and then reinstall the program into your system. And to do that follow the below given process :-
Open your computer system of which ever brand it is.
Go to start, then search for the 'all programs' options.
Search AVG antivirus from the provided options and after that move to tools and help bar.
Click on uninstall option present on that page to remove or uninstall the software.
Now to reinstall the AVG software again just go to official page of the same site and make download the required antivirus according to your system acceptance.
