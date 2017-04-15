News By Tag
Zaheen Telecom launches Retail Division
The new retail services are provided via the ZenMinutes.com website and ZenMinutes App (available on iOS and Android)
ZenMinutes.com focuses on delivering a straight forward, international calling alternative for smartphone users across the world.
The main focus of ZenMinutes is to provide quality, clean routes to end users in order to place international calls at cheaper rates than regular mobile/landline providers. Main emphasis is on the quality of the calls and at the same time the service being a clean one, with no hidden charges or fees.
As opposed to the multitude of calling options out there we intend to keep things simple, straight forward and easy to use and understand. ZenMinutes offers as a main product the Pay-as-you-go Zen Credit, available to use through the ZenMinutes App (iOS & Android), as well as special Zen Deals for a selected number of destinations, subscription based.
ZenMinutes also offers an automatic recharge option (opt-in) for ZenCredit as well as an automatic renewal option (opt-out) for ZenDeals.
The ZenMinutes App offers the following features on top of the calling functionality:
- Connection status to ZenMinutes calling service
- Display of calling rate to the destination number
- Real time account balance update
- Call log with last calls dialed
- Call history showing call duration and charges (transparent billing for all calls)
- Call rating (feedback for your last call experience)
- Call setting options (WiFi, Mobile Internet, Access Number)
- Notifications settings – what type of notifications to receive
- Contact us directly from the app for feedback or other reasons
"We are very excited to be able to help people around the world connect to their friends, family and business partners because International Calling should be Easy and we intend to keep it that way for our valued customers!" said Stefan Petrov, CMO at Zaheen Telecom.
The service is available at https://www.zenminutes.com
About Zaheen Telecom
Founded in 2011, Zaheen Telecom was formed by a group of senior specialists with strong entrepreneurial spirit who operate in the telecom business for over a decade. It has since been a very active, fast growing, player on the International Telecom Wholesale market.
Contact
Stefan Petrov
***@zaheentelecom.com
