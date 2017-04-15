Canada Online Commerce Industry Growth Expected to Rise at a CAG

News By Tag
According to the study findings, the banking sector in Canada considered as one of the safest banking systems in the world and a developed payment card market due to its robust economy and high level of card penetration. In spite of being a highly mature market, the country provides several opportunities for digital and mobile payment providers to develop innovation. At present, the mobile payment technological integration into the payments market has changed the industry's structure. Consumers are now shifting towards mobile-friendly payment handing options to their smartphone devices. In the starting sections, the report considers consumer attitudes towards prepaid cards, P2P tools, mobile payment tools & contactless cards; and how companies in Canada are deploying these tools to meet customer needs.
Moreover, the report explores the online payment market in Canada by merchant type and payment tool, as well as providing a five-year forecast for the future development of the market. Consumer demands for speed, ease and rewards are driving much of the trends at the point of sale (POS), including debit and credit card, contactless and e-commerce growth. With this growth, the e-commerce sector in Canada is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9% during 2015-20. While over 9% of the number of transactions are made using cash or cheques, there is an opportunity for payment providers to promote products that feature rewards and benefits.
In the next part of the report, the report analyzes the major payment card types in terms of both card holding and usage. It has been observed by the researchers that, Canada has long been one of the top countries for its use of debit card transactions. In 2015, debit card transactions further cemented their position in Canada by expanding to account for one out of every four payments made (nearly 5.2 billion transactions)
The report further identifies the major competitors in card issuing and how their position in the market has changed over the last five years. Major market players are mentioned below:
• Mastercard
• American Express
• RBC
• Visa
• Interac
• TD Canada Trust
• Bank of Montreal
• CIBC
• ATB Financial
• Scotiabank
• Amazon
