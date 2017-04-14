 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


25th anniversary of classic rave tune Someday see's original producer return the track to its roots

House music producers Blockhouse set to release cover version of Ce Ce Rogers classic House music anthem Someday. Already receiving rave reviews, could this be this years summer anthem!?
 
 
April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- 25th anniversary of classic rave tune see's original

producer return the track to its roots

By James Downey

April 14th, 2017

London, England – Christmas 1991, 2am on a Wednesday morning, and producer Jezz Wright has just done

his old friend Shane a favour. He's squeezed him in for a quick recording session to record a version of CeCe

Rogers Classic House track Someday – the only problem is they have three hours and Jezz is in the middle of

another production which means if he won't power down, there's only 3 seconds of sample time left on his

sampler.

But not to be deterred Jezz bashes down an approximation of the piano, strings, bassline, squiggle and a couple

of break-beats that Shane, then one third of Liquid, supplied. He samples just four words from CeCe and creates

the anthemic vocal riff on the keyboard, throws a simple 8 bar repetitive arrangement together and puts a very

rough mix down on some scrub tape. The trio (Shane had brought his mate Eamon along) agree to get together

again to finish the mix. But they never do. Instead Shane & Eamon pressed up a few thousand white labels

which made an immediate impact in the clubs, signed the unfinished track to XL, and on March 21st 1992

Liquid's Sweet Harmony climbed to Number 15 in the UK Top 20. The rest, as they say, is rave history. Despite

remixing the track and finishing the vocals to more closely resemble CeCe Rogers masterpiece – recording

engineer and producer Jezz never got to release the finished version.

But fast forward 25 years later and mission accomplished. After a 20 year absence from the recording studio

Jezz has teamed up with DJ Pressure M (Mark Wright) and Afro-American singer Nikki J to finally re-record the

finished product that never was and pay true homage to Ce Ce's classic house anthem.

Jezz remarks "You can't turn the clock back – but you can wind it up again. It's been 25 years in the making –

and now a new generation can appreciate this iconic track as it might have been" This is not 'Sweet Harmony'

this is 'Someday' – a true cover version of CeCe Rogers masterpiece – a version that sounds more like a fitting

tribute to the original, whilst at the same time tipping the hat to the original rave generation but with a splash of

now!

About Blockhouse

Blockhouse was a recording studio and recording project in the late 80's/Early 90's based in Stratford, East

London. It also spawned a small co-operative not-for-profit dance label to showcase some of the talent that

passed through its doors. Innovative break-beat productions that have stood the test of time. Today Blockhouse

is the studio name for this recording project featuring Pressure M (Mark Wright), Jezz and vocalist Nikki.

Mark has been a DJ since 1987 and contributed to spreading the emerging house sound across London and

beyond in those early days. He spent several years as resident at the Ministry of Sound for AWOL and the

Powerhouse in East London. He featured at many of the World Dance events across the UK as well as working

in Ibiza and the US. Mark is excited about being back in the studio, he remarked that "House Music has been a

prominent genre for the past 25 years and this is an exciting time to be back in the studio creating music again,

for a new generation." Here's to Ibiza, Summer 2017!

Blockhouse – Someday is out on itunes/Google Play/Amazon plus other digital outlets through the Converge

label: 1st June 2017 (four different flavours)

www.twitter.com/trueblockhouse

https://soundcloud.com/blockhouserecordings

Promo videos: https://goo.gl/P71Dm8

To learn more about blockhouse, for radio play, download, press and media please contact:

blockhouserecordings@gmail.com

